BERRYVILLE — Anyone wanting to research the history of Clarke County and its residents now will have an easier time doing so.
The Clarke County Historical Association's (CCHA) History Center and Archive, in the former Coiner House at 32 E. Main St. in Berryville, reopened to the public on Monday. It was closed for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To view its collections, people had to schedule appointments.
People now can stop by at their leisure from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They can do genealogy research, view exhibits or just browse through historical collections, including numerous historical photographs and newspaper clippings to church and burial records, maps, drawings and even high school yearbooks.
Pandemic restrictions forced all museums to close indefinitely. COVID surges during the past two winters as well as limited space for social distancing were hindrances to the CCHA reopening, according to Executive Director Nathan Stalvey.
"Once cases started to go down later in 2021, we started planning on reopening the History Center," Stalvey said.
Yet there were still some obstacles to overcome.
The CCHA's former education coordinator left last summer. A new coordinator, Alyssa Bouselli, was hired in September.
Meanwhile, "there was quite a bit of work that had to be done at the History Center" to freshen it up, Stalvey said, "and with a staff of only three, we needed everyone's input on making that happen."
"Now that we are in warmer weather and away from the Omicron surge (of the coronavirus), we feel that now is the time to reopen," he said.
Visitors will see new temporary displays highlighting more of the CCHA's collections, new interpretations of Clarke County's history, a reorganized library, better research equipment, a better archives database and better lighting, he added.
In January, the nonprofit CCHA acquired Re:Discovery; a new collections software system that will increase visitors' access to the association's archives.
Visitors can access the system on a new computer in the Burton Library. They also will have access to a microfilm reader and more than 300 publications.
Despite the center being open again, appointments still must be made at least three days in advance to receive assistance from CCHA Archivist Melanie Garvey. She can be reached by phone at 540-955-2600 or email at archives@clarkehistory.org.
To celebrate the reopening, the temporary exhibit "It’s Your War Too: Women Who Served in World War II" is on display through April 30. The exhibit focuses on ways Clarke County women served their country during the war.
Other temporary exhibits planned later this year include "A History of Women's Clothing," a companion to the "Fabric of America" lecture series about women’s clothing from the late 18th to the mid-20th centuries; plus one on the Coiner family, who used to occupy the house in which the CCHA operates.
The CCHA also owns the Burwell-Morgan Mill, a fully operational 18th century grist mill in the unincorporated village of Millwood. Volunteer millers grind a variety of grains and give tours of the historical attraction each Saturday from May through November.
Art at the Mill, the association's major fundraiser, will open there on April 23. Having become one of the leading art shows in the Mid-Atlantic, the event typically attracts both artists and buyers from more than a dozen states, according to the CCHA's website.
Grain-grinding will begin at the mill on May 14, said Stalvey.
The CCHA overcame an extremely rough year in 2020, when the pandemic was declared.
That year, events surrounding the 30th anniversary of Art at the Mill, 10th anniversary of Heritage Day, and 5th anniversary of Colonial Kids Day had to be cancelled.
"With the loss of these programs, we faced a nearly 80% budget shortfall," Stalvey recalled.
However, the CCHA received several grants and numerous donations throughout the year that enabled it to stay afloat, without having to furlough any employees or reduce their hours, he said.
