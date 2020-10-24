BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Senior Planner/Zoning Administrator Ryan Fincham’s last day was Friday. He has accepted a new job with the Loudoun County Health Department.
“I’m leaving here with a wealth of knowledge,” said Fincham, who has worked in the county planning department for almost six years.
As the department’s No. 2 position, the senior planner and zoning administrator is responsible for interpreting and enforcing provisions of the County’s zoning and subdivision ordinances, processing permit applications and managing and presenting land-use cases and ordinance amendment proposals to various local boards and commissions.
In an interview, Fincham praised the largely rural county for its sliding-scale zoning system intended to help preserve vacant land and scenic beauty. Sliding-scale zoning involves maintaining large tracts by permitting fewer dwelling unit rights per acre, based on a scale.
“I’m glad the county (officials) had the foresight they had 40 years ago” to adopt the system, Fincham said.
He also praised the county for having responsible financial practices.
“We’re pretty fiscally conservative here,” he said. “We don’t waste money.”
Fincham acknowledged criticism the department has received from some of its customers who “say we’re so hard to deal with,” such as in their efforts to get properties subdivided. They say it takes a long time for decisions to be reached.
He explained the department must rely a lot on contractors and engineers outside county government to review applications and related documents and that takes time.
Fincham will be the Loudoun health department’s new technical specialist. The job involves “quality control, making sure everybody is on the same page” in terms of work flow, he said. It also involves making sure employees have the training and certifications necessary to do their jobs efficiently, he added.
Prior to coming to Clarke’s planning department, Fincham worked for the county’s health department for 12 years. He said his interest in public health concerns is spurring him to re-enter that profession.
Although he lives in West Virginia, Fincham won’t become a stranger to Clarke County.
“I’ll be driving through this county every day to go to and from work, still enjoying its beauty,” he said.
Fincham’s resignation was announced during this week’s meeting of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
County Planning Director Brandon Stidham will handle Fincham’s zoning responsibilities until a new senior planner/zoning administrator is hired. The position is being advertised, and applications are due no later than Nov. 13.
In another matter, the supervisors approved Steve Wisecarver shifting from the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board’s seat representing Boyce to an at-large seat.
County Administrator Chris Boies said Wisecarver now lives in Berryville.
In his new seat, Wisecarver will fill the remainder of Jay Hillerson’s unexpired term, which will end on Dec. 31, 2022. Hillerson died in August following an illness.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss called Hillerson “a great friend to this community.”
“He always had a great attitude,” Weiss said. “He will be missed.”
The county now is looking to fill the Boyce seat on the advisory board, Boies said.
