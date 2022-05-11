BERRYVILLE — Ever wondered about the purpose of government in a mostly rural county with about 15,000 residents?
Clarke County officials believe it's "to enhance the well-being and quality of life for all members of our community by providing exceptional public services in a financially responsible, equitable, and transparent manner."
During its meeting next Tuesday, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting that proposed mission statement as well as a vision statement for the county government, plus mission, vision and values statements for county employees.
County Administrator Chris Boies said he met with all county staff members for input. He then met several times with department heads to discuss the input and prepare the statements.
No money has directly gone into preparing the statements, Boies said. He hasn't tracked the amount of time that's gone into preparing them, he said.
In a memo to the supervisors, Boies wrote, "A good mission statement should concisely and accurately articulate an organization’s purpose. It announces to others why you exist. It also provides a framework for decision making."
On the other hand, a vision statement, he wrote, "captures an organization’s core ideals and provides a road map to where it wants to go."
Clarke County's comprehensive plan defines the county's vision for the future, he continued. Wording in the vision statement is taken from the plan.
The vision statement reads that "Clarke County is a community that values and follows its Comprehensive Plan in order to:
• Preserve and protect the agricultural, natural, and open-space character of its rural areas,
• Enhance designated growth areas to support and serve current and future residents and businesses,
• Encourage and maintain a diverse and viable local economy,
• Serve as responsible stewards of our unique natural, cultural, and historic resources, and
• Provide for the economical delivery of necessary public services."
As supervisors, "we all feel these things" are appropriate, said board Chairman David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District's representative.
If approved by the supervisors, the mission and vision statements will be placed on the county's website and included in future publications, such as brochures about the county and its services.
Employee mission, vision, and values statements, "help us start to develop a staff culture in county government," Boies stated in the memo. "This culture would get communicated early on to new employees and could be used as a framework to handle ... issues for existing employees, as it basically sets expectations for employee behavior."
Boies has worked for the county roughly 2½ years. During that time, he told the supervisors during their Monday work session, "we've probably had no more than a handful of complaints" from residents about how a county employee treated them. In most of those instances, the employee no longer works for the county, he said.
The proposed employee mission statement is, "To serve the citizens of Clarke County through the efficient and fiscally responsible delivery of high-quality public services, to implement the goals and policies of the Board of Supervisors, and to work collaboratively and cooperatively to serve our community every day."
Meanwhile, the proposed employee vision statement is, "We are a talented, highly-trained, integrity-driven, and results-oriented team that regularly goes above and beyond to provide exceptional customer service for the community we serve."
Employee values are declared in five proposed statements. They involve taking a "citizen-centric approach" and being team-oriented, transparent, respectful and supportive of personal growth and development.
The statements are:
• "We are public servants who put the needs of our community first. We are approachable and respectful to our citizenry and we strive to anticipate their needs."
• "We are a cohesive group of experienced professionals who recognize the importance and value of working together as a team and communicating with each other regularly. We understand that service to our community outweighs the needs of individual departments and of individual staff."
• "As a public organization, we value operating in a transparent and open manner. We strive to make information available and understandable to our citizens."
• "We value and respect each other. Though we will not always agree on every issue, we will always be kind to and respectful of one another. We appreciate the different perspectives each person brings to the workplace and understand that this diversity makes us stronger and more effective as a team."
• "We value learning and growing, both as individual employees and as an organization. We encourage professional development."
The statements are to be displayed at the beginning of the county's personnel policy handbook, at employee gatherings and in employee recruitment documents, among other places.
When asked during a Wednesday phone interview to elaborate on why the statements are being proposed, Boies said, "Every organization should have them. It provides a sense of direction and purpose to our employees."
"Employees look for a strong culture within an organization," Boies added. "A strong sense of purpose helps people enjoy their work."
"The statements are "easy to understand and straightforward," said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board's chairwoman, suggested mentioning the county's uniqueness as a locality within the statements.
"Clarke County is unique. It's small. It's special," Catlett said. "We're small enough that one person can make a difference."
