Clarke County School Board candidate: Monica Singh-Smith

Name: Monica Singh-Smith
Running for: Clarke County School Board, Buckmarsh District (unopposed)
Age: 45
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Project Manager/Business Analyst
Education: Bachelors of Science, Sociology - George Mason University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 14 years
What makes you the best candidate?: As I complete my first term as a Clarke County School Board member and second year as board chair, I will continue to advocate for our teachers, staff and most importantly, our students. I understand the importance of being actively engaged in making decisions that focus on what is in the best interest of all the students of Clarke County. As a board member, I will actively seek common ground and work to foster a positive and productive relationship with all other board members as well as the superintendent.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,400 annually, four-year term
