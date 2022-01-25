BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools students, with permission from their parents, no longer will have to wear masks inside schools as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
In a 3-1 vote Monday night, the county's School Board amended the division's back-to-school plan for the current academic year that required everyone to wear masks in school buildings.
The decision reflects an executive order signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin shortly after he took office on Jan. 15. The order, which seven local school districts across Virginia are challenging in court, allows parents to decide whether their children wear masks in schools.
Since the school year started on Aug. 31, all students, employees and visitors at Clarke County schools have had to wear face coverings.
Employees will continue to be required to wear masks indoors to comply with U.S. Department of Labor rules. Visitors will be strongly encouraged to cover their faces indoors, division officials said.
Board Chairman Monica Singh-Smith and board members Andrew MacDonald and Jonathan Turkel voted in favor of the repealing the mask requirement for students. Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert voted against it. Board member Chip Schutte wasn't at the meeting.
With the board's decision, "parents will have to elect for their child to go maskless," division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said.
Tuesday afternoon, Bishop was developing a form to be emailed to parents, enabling them to opt out their children from the mask requirement.
"If a student doesn't have permission (to opt out) from his or her parent, he or she will be expected to still wear a mask," Bishop noted, because "that's what the (governor's) order indicates."
The board made its decision following a lengthy public comment period during which 18 people voiced their opinions on the mask requirement. Nine were in favor of continuing to require mask use indoors, while the other nine pleaded for the requirement to be repealed.
"Half of the people here are not going to like the decision we make," said MacDonald.
Bishop said "the vast majority" of written correspondence he's received concerning mask requirements is "in favor of parent choice."
MacDonald became the board's newest member when he was appointed in October to fill a vacated seat. He made the motion to repeal the mask requirement.
"This is not an easy decision to make," he said. He added that during a closed session prior to the public comment period, part of which involved the board deliberating legalities of requiring masks or not, members "tore themselves apart."
Although parental opinions concern the board, ultimately "it's the children we're worried about," he said.
MacDonald cited Virginia Department of Health statistics showing that so far during the nearly two-year pandemic, 12 children statewide have died due to COVID-19. One of those deaths occurred in Lord Fairfax Health District, of which Clarke County is part. However, that death wasn't in the county.
He mentioned health information he has seen indicating that many more young people nationwide recently have died from accidents, cancer and suicide than from the coronavirus.
Kerr-Hobert, the lone board member to support continuing to require students to wear masks, perceived that in today's society, more people are concerned about impositions on their personal rights than protecting others from harm.
"Listen to ourselves. Do we not care about each other?" said Kerr-Hobert, almost screaming. "It bothers me to the core what our country is becoming."
"We value the right to choose more than we value caring and empathy for one another," she continued. "I don't understand why the death of a child is of no concern."
If a dozen students were killed during a shooting at a local school, she asked, would people be upset over each of the 12 dying, or would they simply be glad that relatively few died in comparison to the entire student body.
Turkel mentioned seeing reports indicating that wearing masks doesn't necessarily reduce person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus.
Singh-Smith said the board has spent numerous hours obtaining and analyzing health and legal information.
"We care about every single child. That's our responsibility," Singh-Smith said.
"Just because we allow parents the choice of deciding whether to mask (their children) ... is not going to change how we operate in the schools," she added, referencing other pandemic control measures in place.
Since the start of the school year, "student buy-in" to the mask requirement has diminished, Bishop said. Teachers now seem to spend more time urging students to keep their faces covered than they do actually teaching, he said.
It's hard to explain to students why they're being required to wear masks in schools when they're no longer forced to cover their faces anywhere else in public, said Bishop.
Furthermore, he said, when they go places outside of school hours where masks aren't required, they're exposed to COVID-19 and "the damage is already done."
Singh-Smith said she personally feels insulted that a lot of people have made wearing masks a political issue instead of a health matter.
In correspondence to her, "no one's talking about remediation" of students who've gotten behind in their studies, she said. "No one's talking about our kids and their mental health."
Rather, "it's the mask-and-freedom issue," she said.
Bishop admitted that Clarke County's four schools haven't always been able to abide by pandemic protocols. For instance, because of how some learning spaces are configured, it's sometimes been impossible to keep students socially distanced the recommended amount.
"I think we've done a pretty good job," he said. "It hasn't been perfect, but I think we've handled it better than many" school divisions.
Still, "every day is a challenge," Bishop said.
The schools will continue to constantly monitor advice from health officials and legal experts as pandemic conditions and knowledge about COVID-19 evolve, he said.
