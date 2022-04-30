BERRYVILLE — Eloise Montgomery got tired of staying at home and piecing together puzzles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although she likes her neighbors at an apartment complex for seniors, she was ready to get out and talk to more people.
She was excited when the Clarke County Senior Center at Chet Hobert Park recently reopened. She attended the center frequently for several years before it closed, and she plans to come regularly now.
"I could come every day," Montgomery said. "I could come on weekends" if it ever opens then.
Currently, the Senior Center is open from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
It reopened on March 29 after being closed for two years because of the pandemic. Prior to the closing, daily attendance averaged around 30. Since the reopening, 10-15 seniors have attended most days, said Allison Mondell, director of development for the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA), which operates the center.
Staff waited until Thursday to hold a grand reopening ceremony. They wanted to give members time to readjust to coming before holding a big event, Mondell said.
A performance by Liz Ruffner, a Patsy Cline tribute artist, was the reopening's featured attraction. Attendees then enjoyed lunch.
"We do lunch every day we're open," Mondell emphasized.
Periodic activities include music, exercise programs, gardening, pottery-making, field trips to various places and guest speakers.
On Memorial Day, representatives of the local VFW and American Legion posts will be speaking, said Erica Owens, the center's manager.
For the moment, just being able to get together is what's most important.
Not being able to socialize regularly has "really been hard on" the seniors, Owens said.
Lots of older people live alone, noted Edith Blackwell, who has been attending the center for about 15 years.
Blackwell, a minister, on Thursday was showing her fellow senior center members an album of photos from her mission trips worldwide.
"I love on the people, talk to them and minister to them," she said, adding that she loves the socialization.
"Everyone is happy to be back," Owens said.
It's free to be a member of the center. Transportation is provided to registered members who can't drive.
Anyone interested in joining the center or who wants more information on its activities can call (540) 955-3572.
The SAAA now is operating the Clarke center and ones like it in surrounding localities under the name "Seniors First." The new moniker makes it easier for people to understand the centers' and the agency's purpose, according to Mondell.
Along with operating senior centers, the agency provides services such as home-based meals and transportation to medical appointments. It also operates a caregiver respite center and employs advocates for people living in long-term care facilities.
