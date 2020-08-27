BERRYVILLE — Clarke County aims to pay people to work part-time at the Blue Ridge Fire & Rescue Company to make up for a shortage of volunteers there.
Officials hope to recruit enough trained firefighters/medics to have two at the company 12 hours a day, 5-7 days a week, according to county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
“We’ll use part-time folks to provide as much coverage as we can up there,” said County Administrator Chris Boies. “We’ll reach out ... to anyone certified” as a firefighter/medic, he said, including part-timers at the Enders and Boyce fire and rescue companies and personnel at companies outside the county.
The expense, approved by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, is anticipated to be $14,000-$16,000 monthly. Federal funds that the county is getting to help control the spread of COVID-19 will be used to cover the cost for at least 4-6 months.
Blue Ridge, based on Retreat Road in Bluemont, averages responding to 5-10 calls per week, mostly medical emergencies, Lichty said. That is the fewest among the county’s three mainly volunteer fire and rescue companies. Paid, full-time personnel currently are stationed only at the Enders company in Berryville.
The number of volunteers who put in time at Blue Ridge dropped from 12 in April to six in July, said Lichty.
“They have 50% less people running calls than three months ago,” he told the supervisors during their August work session. In terms of a reduction, “that’s significant for any organization.”
Blue Ridge continues to provide fire protection and emergency medical services to Bluemont-area residents as volunteers are available.
But sometimes “it’s taking ... twice as long” to respond to calls, Lichty said, when volunteers are not available and either the Enders or Boyce companies must respond instead.
“Our unofficial goal is to have a crew ... on scene within 10 or 15 minutes on EMS calls and 15 or 20 minutes on fire incidents,” he wrote in an email to The Winchester Star on Monday.
Of the 10 Blue Ridge volunteers who recently responded to a survey, nine said the pandemic is preventing them from responding to calls. The main reason, as mentioned by six, is fear of catching the coronavirus or having to be quarantined and their full-time jobs not compensating them for the time they are out of work.
Several volunteers recently moved out of the area, Blue Ridge Fire Chief Jacob White mentioned in a letter to Boies. Also, fire and rescue services have reported having a harder time recruiting volunteers in recent years as people’s lives have gotten busier.
The availability of volunteers varies greatly at Blue Ridge, according to White.
“Many of our members do not work a regular schedule” for the company, he told Boies.
A lot of them work full-time for other area fire and rescue services, Lichty said.
He presented the supervisors three options for filling the volunteer void at Blue Ridge. Each had their pros and cons.
The positives for paying part-timers is that there is no long-term commitment to the county and it could help with structuring and standardizing the county’s fire-rescue system. It could be hard, though, to recruit temporary staff, who may have to be outfitted with uniforms and coronavirus protection equipment, a report prepared by Lichty showed. The latter would mean additional expense.
That option is the least costly.
Another option was to hire four full-time equivalent personnel at an estimated cost of $15,000-$17,000. Fewer workers would have to be hired, and it also could help with structuring and standardizing the system. But it would require a long-term commitment in addition to paying for uniforms and protective equipment, according to Lichty.
The most expensive option, estimated at $20,000 or more, would be to contract with a private company to provide fire and emergency medical services. The private company would hire employees and pay uniform and protective equipment costs, but a contract with the company could be complicated, and the county would lose revenue it receives for responding to ambulance calls, the report showed.
In his letter, White asked Boies for people to be stationed at Blue Ridge around the clock.
However, “I don’t think they have enough call volume to put two people up there 24-7,” said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
Supervisors indicated they want to work with Blue Ridge to develop a long-term strategy for the company to overcome its lack of volunteers.
