BERRYVILLE — Instead of a tap on the shoulder, maybe it takes a kick in the caboose to get a railroad company's attention.
Matt Bass, the Berryville District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, hopes that if the town can't persuade Norfolk Southern not to block traffic along Main Street then maybe the county can.
"We (the supervisors) recognize that railroad infrastructure remains an integral part of interstate commerce," Bass recently wrote in a letter to the company. "But the health and safety of our citizenry must take precedence over the flow of goods."
Main Street, also known as Va. 7 Business, is the main east-west route through Berryville, which has approximately 4,000 residents. The railroad crosses East Main at the intersection of First Street and Station Road.
Berryville Police Department records show the crossing has been blocked by trains 47 times during the past three years. The blockages have lasted different lengths of time. One blockage in early 2020 lasted for more than three hours.
Bass' letter states that trains stop "seemingly at random, with no forewarning or explanation."
However, the ultimate problem is the crossing's safety arms remaining down for long periods.
Trains sometimes have stopped directly on the crossing. Sometimes they have stopped on a nearby sidetrack while waiting for an approaching locomotive to pass, and the arms stayed down. Sometimes no train has been in sight, but the arms failed to lift, perhaps due to issues involving the crossing's sensors, according to Police Chief Neal White.
In the most recent incident, Bass told Norfolk Southern officials in his letter, a stopped train blocked Main Street for about 15 minutes during the evening commute. Based on what unhappy drivers told him, vehicles were backed up almost to Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) in one direction.
When the crossing is blocked, traffic backs up in both directions. Police must redirect traffic around the safety arms. If a train actually is stopped on the crossing, public works department crews must be called to put up signs alerting drivers. Police must get help from Clarke County sheriff's deputies to redirect traffic. If the crossing is blocked when school buses are on roads, schools must be alerted so bus drivers can take alternate routes, White said.
The main concern, White said, is police, fire and ambulance crews facing delays in responding to emergencies. No major problems have occurred so far, officials have said.
Drivers "may find a detour," Bass wrote in his letter. But the detour "invariably results in a delay of many minutes. In an emergency situation, such passage of time is critical, and can indeed be a matter of life or death."
"Only by sheer fortune," he continued, "have we avoided such a circumstance."
When the crossing is blocked, police typically call Norfolk Southern's communications staff and/or railroad police force to find out why and how long the blockage is expected to last.
"These individuals ... are always as timely as they can be" in responding to the town's concerns, said White.
Higher-ups in the company have been harder to reach.
Following an initial conversation late last year, White told Berryville Town Council that a railroad vice president was reviewing statistics to try and determine the causes of the blockages, whether company logistics were involved and/or the sidetrack should be lengthened.
White said he hasn't heard from railroad executives since then.
Bass said he sent his letter because the town got "no traction" in its efforts to work with Norfolk Southern to resolve the blockages.
"The least we can do" for Berryville, he recently told the supervisors, "is to take a crack at it from our end."Timothy Bentley, Norfolk Southern's vice president of government relations, referred an inquiry by The Winchester Star to the company's media relations department.
Media Relations Manager Connor Spielmaker said Friday afternoon he would have to research the issue because he's new to the company. In an email later in the day, he noted that more than 500 Norfolk Southern trains roll through Berryville each month.
But "in the last two years," Spielmaker wrote, "our data shows less than a single call a month on average to our communications center to report an issue at Main Street. That said, we understand that even those rare blocked crossings can be an inconvenience."
Various factors sometimes prompt trains to stop, he said in a phone call accompanying the email. They include maintenance being done on tracks and matters involving compliance with federal regulations.
He mentioned, too, that the company has a customer along the tracks in Berryville for which trains must stop and serve.
"Our teams across the company make every effort to minimize these impacts and always prioritize ... keeping trains moving safely across our network," Spielmaker wrote.
Still, "we appreciate the ongoing dialogue with local leaders," he wrote. He also encouraged drivers to call an 800 phone number posted at the track when they have concerns about the crossing.
Bass' letter asks company executives to "to engage in meaningful dialogue with our local officials and representatives from law enforcement and fire/EMS services so that we can avoid a disaster waiting to happen." It suggests that a formal meeting between all parties be scheduled.
