BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials, like their counterparts across Virginia, are playing a waiting game in formally determining who won local races in Tuesday’s election.
Yet numbers already tallied indicate who will achieve victory. Most are incumbents, and the only one who isn’t was the only person running in his race.
As of Wednesday afternoon, unofficial results showed at least 58% turnout at the polls among the county’s approximately 12,210 registered voters. However, that percentage could increase as central absentee precinct (CAP) votes are counted in the coming days.
State election laws stipulate that counties and independent cities must accept and count any absentee ballots mailed and postmarked by Election Day and received by noon on the following Friday. But county offices will be closed on Friday because it’s Veterans Day. Therefore, the deadline is extended until noon on Monday.
On Wednesday, the Clarke County Electoral Board met to begin canvassing the election results. It will meet again at 1 p.m. Monday to finish the job and certify results as being final, according to Barbara Bosserman, the county’s general registrar and elections director.
The only contested race on Tuesday was a special election for the Clarke County School Board’s Russell District seat. Wednesday afternoon, with three of the district’s four precincts reporting, incumbent Andrew McDonald was leading his challenger, Leigh Carley, by 931 votes to 590 votes, respectively.
Last fall, the board appointed MacDonald to temporarily succeed a member who resigned. If the final election results confirm his win, MacDonald will continue serving until the seat comes up for grabs next November for a full four-year term.
Carley told The Winchester Start she will consider running again.
Two write-in votes have been cast in the school board race.
Three seats on Berryville Town Council were on Tuesday’s ballot, as was one on Boyce Town Council. Only one candidate officially ran in each of those races, so each will easily be elected, despite some write-in votes being tallied.
Wednesday afternoon, with six of seven precincts reporting, incumbent Erecka Gibson had captured 1,681 votes for vice mayor. Unofficial results showed that 59 write-in votes had been cast.
Gibson currently serves as the council’s recorder, a post with similar duties to those of a vice mayor.
The General Assembly approved a change to Berryville’s charter enabling the town to reclassify the post. Following modern governmental practices, most cities and towns now refer to it as vice mayor.
In Ward 2, with five of six precincts reporting, incumbent Councilwoman Diane Harrison had garnered 314 votes. Eight write-in votes had been reported.
Ryan Tibbens, the lone candidate for the Ward 4 council seat, had received 470 votes. Six write-in votes for the seat had been tallied with four out of five precincts reporting, unofficial results showed.
The ward’s current representative on the council, Kara Rodriguez, did not seek re-election.
In a special council race in Boyce, unofficial results showed Berkeley Reynolds so far receiving 241 votes amid six write-ins. Three out of four precincts had reported
Reynolds initially was appointed by the council to fill a vacated council seat. She then was appointed to fill the seat that Zack Hudson gave up when he was elected mayor.
Assuming that final results uphold her victory, Reynolds will hold the seat through next year. It will be up for grabs again — for an entire four-year term — next November.
Boyce has not pursued changing its recorder’s post to vice mayor.
