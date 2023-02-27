BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) is working with outside sources to lessen the burden on public assistance recipients who soon will lose their benefits or see significant reductions.
Emergency benefits measures were enacted after a public health emergency was declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those measures are ending under provisions of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, passed by Congress in December.
People receiving Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are especially likely to be hit hard, DSS Director Jennifer Parker told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently.
Medicaid is a federal program, administered by the state, providing low-income households, the elderly and disabled help toward paying medical bills. SNAP is the modern equivalent of what used to be known as food stamps. Benefits now are provided electronically instead of via paper coupons.
Since the pandemic began, people on Medicaid have been able to keep their health coverage even if their eligibility status changed. However, Virginia and all other states must begin re-evaluating their eligibility, Parker told the supervisors.
DSS will start that process in April. Out of its 1,329 Medicaid clients, about 266 — roughly 20% — are anticipated to lose their coverage, Parker said.
"We will not take any negative action to cancel or reduce coverage ... without completing a full redetermination of (their) benefits," she emphasized.
Those deemed no longer eligible for Virginia Medicaid, Parker added, will receive notice of when their coverage will end, information on how to file an appeal if they believe the decision was wrong and a referral to the Federal Marketplace with information about how to obtain other health care coverage.
With help from DSS, the nonprofit Sinclair Health Clinic in Winchester is striving to establish a presence in Clarke County. That will help financially strapped people lacking transportation to obtain free or reduced-price medical care and prescription medications, according to clinic Executive Director Katrina McClure.
In a phone interview, McClure pointed out that the clinic already has patients from Clarke, although she couldn't pinpoint exactly how many.
"We're very committed to removing barriers to (health) care," she said. "The distance between Winchester and Clarke County (about 10 miles) ... can be a serious barrier to care" for people without a reliable source of transportation.
McClure is optimistic that Sinclair will be able to establish some type of presence in the county within six months.
"There's still a lot of variables at play," she said, including finding a location. "But we have the will" to make it happen.
Emergency allotments of SNAP benefits ended on Feb. 16. The allotments increased households' monthly benefit amounts to the maximum allowed based on household size instead of income limits.
SNAP benefits now are returning to normal amounts. Parker told the supervisors that monthly benefits to eligible single-person households could drop from $281 to as little as $21.
Yet people continue to cope with economic effects of the pandemic.
"There's going to be a huge impact" on the needy, Parker said.
Some — especially the elderly — will be forced to choose whether to buy food or medicine, she predicted.
Speaking to the supervisors, Parker didn't specify the number of DSS clients who receive SNAP benefits. She couldn't be reached for further comment Friday afternoon.
As of August, though, about 1,100 of the county's approximately 14,800 residents were deemed "food insecure," said Mary Veilleux, president of FISH of Clarke County.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), that means people cannot afford to buy nutritious foods, such as fruits and vegetables, or lack regular access to a store selling them or a restaurant serving them.
DSS has told food pantries to expect increased demand for their stockpiles.
FISH operates a pantry at its headquarters on East Main Street in Berryville. The nonprofit Christian ministry also has a Mobile Community Table program that takes food items throughout the county. Representatives say they're prepared to handle an influx of assistance-seekers.
"We're very well-stocked," said Anne Cushman, who coordinates the pantry.
Food is obtained from the USDA via the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as well as donations, Cushman noted.
"We have very generous people in Clarke County" who make regular donations, added Veilleux.
DSS staff told its SNAP clients for months "your food money is going to be cut down to almost nothing" so their could prepare for reductions in their benefits, Parker said.
Yet some seemed not to believe it, she told the supervisors, until recently when they received less than 30 days' official notice.
The pandemic having lessened, "we knew it was coming," board Chairman David Weiss said of the reductions. Still, "it would have been nice if they (the state) had staggered it."
Benefits recipients can call the Virginia Department of Social Services at 1-855-635-4370 to learn more. The hotline operates from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
