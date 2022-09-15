BERRYVILLE — Drivers on Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) may eventually see lots of LOVE at the Clarke County Fairgrounds.
People will be creating an art object as part of a statewide tourism campaign.
It's the idea of Felicia Hart, the county's economic development and tourism director.
Images of the word LOVE — in capital letters, often made of materials unique to local environments — have popped up worldwide in recent years to encourage people to care for others.
That includes the Old Dominion, which has long had the promotional campaign, "Virginia is for lovers."
Currently, the state also has a WanderLove campaign, encouraging residents to plan short trips to destinations close to home.
According to Hart, people are traveling across Virginia to see various LOVE signs already developed. Sometimes they take selfies with the signs.
So why not create a LOVE sign to attract people to Clarke County, she reasons. After all, visitors may check out local stores, restaurants and other attractions, spending money that will boost the local economy.
Hart said her major concern was "finding a place big enough" to install a sign large enough for people to notice.
Then she thought about the fairgrounds. It's a place known to people far and wide who attend the annual Clarke County Fair and other special events there. Plus, it has a lot of open space adjacent to one of the county's most heavily-traveled highways.
She approached the Clarke County Ruritan Club, which owns and operates the fairgrounds. Its board of directors recently gave her permission to put the LOVE art on permanent display there.
Exactly where hasn't been determined yet.
"It will be something to catch people's eye," said club President Brad Broy.
The Ruritans are in the process of "fixing things up" at the fairgrounds to create a nicer appearance, and the sign will help along that line, Broy said.
It also will put the fairgrounds "on the map" as an attraction itself, he said.
"Now, I just have to work with local artists and craftsmen to get it designed and built," Hart said of the artwork.
She plans to formally pitch the idea to them soon. In the meantime, anyone who wants to discuss it can call her at 540-955-5107 or email her at fhart@clarkecounty.gov.
Hart already has conjured up a potential concept for a LOVE sign using materials that could be donated.
The L and the E could be made of hay, and the O could be a tractor wheel to represent agriculture, the county's economic mainstay, she said. The V could be comprised of two old kayaks joined together, representing the Shenandoah River, the county's primary recreational attraction.
But it will be up to artisans and crafts makers to submit official, detailed proposals for consideration, she emphasized.
The artwork could be assembled at the fairgrounds, with passers-by observing its creation. Or, it could be assembled elsewhere and hauled to the site.
Yet while it's intended to be something permanent exhibit, Hart said she would like for the sign to be portable. Perhaps it could be temporarily taken to special events elsewhere in the county, she said.
That way, LOVE could be shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.