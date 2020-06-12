BERRYVILLE — Having been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarke County Farmers' Market will open this weekend in a new location.
The market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through October. For the time being, it will be in the parking lot of the Clarke County Public Schools administration building at 317 W. Main St.
Previously, the market was held in the municipal parking lot next to Dollar General on South Church Street downtown. It was moved to the new location to accommodate health precautions put into place because of the pandemic, according to manager Carrie Griffin.
The new location "had a lot more room," Griffin said. "It's able to handle (social distancing) requirements better."
As of Thursday, 36 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Clarke County. Three people with the coronavirus had been hospitalized, but there had been no deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Signs at this year's market will direct vehicle and foot traffic. One-way vehicle traffic will exit behind the building, where visitors will park.
All visitors are asked to wear face coverings and respect social distancing efforts to try and keep the virus from spreading. Hand sanitizer will be available at each vendor's station as well as the market's main tent.
The market provides space to vendors from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. More than 30 vendors, including some new ones, will participate in this year's market on different Saturdays. Griffin said 24 plan to be at this weekend's event.
Many vendors sell homegrown and farm-grown fruits and vegetables. A variety of homemade and home-produced foods are sold at the market, too. They include breads and other baked goods, jams and jellies, pickles, relishes, ciders, honey, eggs and cheeses.
Nonedible items also are sold. Those include flowers and plants, soaps, salves, herbal medications and crafts.
Visitors can enjoy entertainment including country singer Bryan Shepard of Frogtown on Saturday; The Weedeaters, a band based in Charlottesville, on June 20; and Jack Dunlap, mandolin player for the trio Bud’s Collective of Wardensville, West Virginia, on June 27.
To discourage a large crowd from gathering, the market is not installing tables and seats from where people can watch performances.
"But if families want to bring blankets and sit on the ground together, that's fine," Griffin said, as long as no family members are sick.
Special events, such as children's craft-making and pie and dog contests, may resume in the future when it's safer for crowds to gather, she said.
The market is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit venture operated through sponsorships. Nine organizations and companies are sponsoring this year's market, Griffin said.
More information about activities and sponsorships is online at clarkecountyfarmersmarket.com.
The market will be held outside the schools' administration building until further notice. If the pandemic subsides enough, and restrictions are eased significantly, it eventually may move back to the South Church Street lot, Griffin said.
"The town likes to have us there," she said, because it encourages visitors to also stop by downtown businesses.
