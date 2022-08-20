BERRYVILLE — Clarke County is revamping how its fire and emergency medical response system is overseen in hopes of improving relations between personnel and local officials.
A new Fire & Rescue Advisory Group ultimately is to replace the county's Fire & EMS Commission. However, the commission is to remain in place until officials determine whether the Advisory Group is functioning as it's intended, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently gave its approval to the new group being established. The vote was unanimous following a motion by Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence, a volunteer firefighter.
Lee Coffelt, chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, said the new group will enable firefighters and emergency medical services providers to "speak with one voice."
In resolving differences of opinion on fire/EMS issues, "it should make people realize they've got to work together and not dig their heels into the minor crap they've been digging their heels in," White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said.
Asked for comment on those differences, Boies told The Winchester Star in an email Friday afternoon, "I think there is always room to improve communication in any relationship and hopefully this new group improves communication between the three companies, and between the county and the volunteers."
"The chiefs of the fire companies requested we make this change, and I think everyone involved thought it was an idea worth trying," said Boies.
Boyce, John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville and the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in Bluemont are the county's three firefighting and rescue organizations. Each is comprised largely of volunteers. Yet the county funds a limited number of paid positions based mainly at Enders, the centrally located company.
Under Chapter 17 of the county code, the Fire & EMS Commission is comprised of one county supervisor, the county sheriff, one representative of each fire and rescue company and three at-large citizens. But the commission currently has no Blue Ridge representative.
Blue Ridge's chief, Jason Burns, couldn't be reached for comment Friday afternoon. A call placed to the company was answered with a message recorded by a woman stating, "Today's breakfast with Santa has been canceled due to the snow forecast."
The commission's purpose, according to the code, is “to provide planning level oversight of the fire and EMS systems in the county; to oversee strategic planning efforts and to provide a mechanism for collaboration and coordination" of services.
Advisory Group members are to include the president and chief from each of the fire companies; a "county career staff member" (a paid, full-time firefighter/medic); the county's director of Fire, EMS & Emergency Management and a citizen. The group's responsibilities are to "advise the Board of Supervisors on policies, goals, budgets and other similar items for the fire and rescue system" and to "promote clear and consistent communication within the system," a document shows.
"I hope this group will have respect for the citizen who will serve," said supervisors Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District.
The Advisory Group won't receive or disburse any money, rules developed for it show.
The Fire & EMS Commission is a public body, subject to Virginia open meetings and freedom of information laws. The Advisory Group is to not be a public body. That's because the board of supervisors chairman is to appoint only two members — the citizen and the career staff person. The county director and the chiefs, whoever they may be in the future, are to automatically assume their seats.
Should the board itself ever decide to appoint all group members, the group then would become a public body under state law.
Not being a public body, the Advisory Group technically won't have to keep minutes of its meetings. But it likely will keep some kind of record of what's discussed at its gatherings, said Coffelt, the only chief at the recent supervisors meeting.
"We wouldn't be doing ourselves any favors if we don't keep track of what we're trying to accomplish," he said.
Boies told the supervisors that he didn't want to say that "dirty laundry" has been aired at commission meetings. He said, though, that participants in those meetings have wanted to "talk about things openly and freely," but they were concerned about specific comments being written into the meetings' minutes.
All three county fire/EMS chiefs believe, Boies said, that switching from a Fire & EMS Commission to a Fire & Rescue Advisory Group will encourage participation by each company and streamline decision-making processes.
Yet the group's rules recognize the supervisors are "at the top of the food chain" and will make decisions regarding fire and rescue services if the group cannot, he said.
"You all have the final say as to how the system operates," he continued, adding that volunteers sometimes haven't been amenable to that.
David Weiss, the supervisors' chairman and Buckmarsh District representative, said the board shouldn't have to be in the position of deciding matters such as, for instance, what item of rescue equipment is placed on which ambulance.
Coffelt pledged that the group will strive to make decisions by consensus.
The county has been without a full-time director of fire, EMS and emergency management since Brian Lichty resigned in January after being on medical leave.
A new director, Wayne Whetsell, has been hired and is to start work on Aug. 29. Retired firefighter/medic Don Jackson has served as interim director since last October.
Whetsell most recently was a station commander with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.
"We need to listen to his opinions" as to how well the new Advisory Group is working out, Lawrence said.
Boies said he hopes the group can start meeting no later than October.
Along with participating in commission meetings, the company chiefs have held periodic private meetings. Boies said that since each chief will be part of the Advisory Group, that should eliminate the need for the chiefs' meetings.
