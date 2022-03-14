Like Winchester, schools in Clarke and Frederick counties don't have formal equity programs, but both support the equity concept.
In a June 2, 2020, Frederick County Public Schools social media post shortly after the killing of driver George Perry Floyd by then-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Michael Chauvin, Superintendent David Sovine spoke of the need for equity in schools.
“What’s happening across the U.S. shows the importance of our equity focus," he said. "The purpose of Frederick County Public Schools’ equity work is to increase awareness of inequities, promote civility, address areas requiring change and to create structures that accelerate opportunities for all.”
FCPS defines equity as: “a practice of ensuring fairer outcomes, treatments and opportunities for all members of the learning community. Members of the learning community ensure equity by recognizing, respecting and attending to the diverse strengths and challenges of the students they serve.” In an email last week, FCPS spokesman Steve Edwards said the division would adhere to the Virginia Department of Education equity policies, "but are still awaiting information on those changes."
While Clarke County Public Schools doesn't have a formal equity program, Superintendent Chuck Bishop said on Monday that the division recognizes the need to teach students to appreciate students of all cultures and races. He said the division strives to offer a culturally responsive curriculum and teaching.
"We adopt textbooks and materials from the approved list of materials that are offered by the Department of Education," he said. "But we do look for textbooks and other resources that are culturally responsive and provide a variety of viewpoints."
Bishop said the division is still planning to restart its Equity and Diversity Committee although a date hasn't been set. The committee was comprised of about half a dozen community members and about a half a dozen school division employees. It stopped meeting after 2018 due to a lack of community participation. Bishop said the coronavirus pandemic slowed plans to restart it.
