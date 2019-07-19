BERRYVILLE — A boundary change between Clarke and Warren counties is expected to be put into place later this year.
According to Clarke County Administrator David Ash, a surveyor is redrawing the boundary so nine homes and a fire department in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District will be in Warren County, as was originally thought.
Apparently, the homeowners have been paying taxes to Warren, they have voted in that county and their children have gone to schools there since at least the 1970s. Global Information System (GIS) technology has revealed, though, that the properties actually are in Clarke. Those affected have indicated they would like to be in Warren.
"We have no intention of moving people from where they thought they were," Ash said of Clarke officials.
However, affected voters who want to cast ballots in the Nov. 5 election may have to vote in Clarke before the boundary issue is resolved, he said.
After the new boundary is determined, a public meeting will be held in the Shenandoah Farms are so officials can explain the change and residents can ask questions about it, Ash continued. A formal public hearing will be held before the boundary change is adopted, he said.
He expects the change will be able to occur by late this fall, he added.
Frederick and Warren counties also are considering a boundary change.
Seven parcels on approximately 20 acres along Foster Hollow Road east of Middletown would be affected. A recent survey by Marsh and Legge PLC and GIS data have revealed that the lots are on Frederick's side of the boundary with Warren.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the issue at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the county administration building on North Kent Street in downtown Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.