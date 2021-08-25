BERRYVILLE — Teachers in Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) won't have to wear face coverings while alone in their classrooms.
Otherwise, all students and employees will have to mask themselves inside school buildings, except in limited circumstances, such as while eating lunch or participating in physical education classes.
Those measures are part of a back-to-school plan that the Clarke County School Board adopted Monday night to control the spread of COVID-19 when the new academic year starts next Tuesday.
Students and employees could be disciplined, CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said, if they fail to follow the rules, such as by taking off masks when they're not supposed to, or not covering their nose and mouth.
Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this month mandated that masks be worn in K-12 schools while the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
School Board Vice Chair Katie Kerr-Hobert said she heard complaints about people not properly wearing masks when schools resumed in-person classes in the spring.
"Everyone has the responsibility" to wear masks properly, Bishop said, and to remind those who don't about the need to do so.
The back-to-school plan was presented to the board and initially discussed on Aug. 9. The provision for teachers not needing to wear a mask when they're alone in their classrooms was the only change made to the plan before it was voted on Monday night following a second discussion. The vote was unanimous following a motion by board member Zara Ryan that was seconded by Kerr-Hobert.
Before the second discussion, several parents voiced their opinions on parts of the plan.
"I don't see why the schools aren't mandating vaccines for staff," said Kurt Van Nostrand.
Bishop, who is vaccinated, previously said he believes getting vaccinated is “a personal choice.”
Roughly 20% of school division personnel either haven't been fully vaccinated or haven't let administrators know their vaccination status, results of a survey show.
Van Nostrand said the teacher assigned to his child "had better be vaccinated."
Children under 12 aren't yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. So "there is no reason," Van Nostrand continued, why adults teaching children in that age range shouldn't be vaccinated.
Two parents spoke directly about the mask issue.
Virginia is requiring all students, teachers and staff members in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, even if they're vaccinated. School administrators can face criminal charges if they don't enforce the mandate, Bishop said.
So the issue of requiring masks is "a moot point now," said board member Chip Schutte.
But parent Rachel Davis said she doesn't "need the government to tell me" what's best for her children. "I do not appreciate being dictated to."
Davis mentioned studies showing that wearing masks could cause students emotional and physical health problems.
Sara Lieser said her son hasn't been harmed by covering his face.
"My son is proud to (wear a) mask," she said. Actually, "he's kind of militant about it."
The state expects school divisions to hold in-person classes five days a week, following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Bishop noted.
"I don't like a mask any more than anyone else," he said. "But I believe it does give us the best chance of staying in school five days a week."
And, "if we're going to be in school five days a week, we're going to make sure that students are masked," said board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
"It's hard. It's not fun. But we're all going to do it," Ryan said.
Singh-Smith said her perception is that most parents want their children in school daily, she said.
Should a COVID-19 exposure occur, any decision regarding closing a classroom or an entire school would be made in consultation with Lord Fairfax Health District officials, Bishop said.
To keep students from congregating too closely indoors, Bishop said the elementary schools are working to put space between students during lunch periods. The middle and high schools have room outside the cafeteria and outdoors for students to eat, he said.
Ryan said anything that can be done to put more students outside during lunch will be appreciated.
She asked whether lunch could be spread over a longer period of time. Bishop replied that lunch periods already run from approximately 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. He indicated that's about as long as lunch can be spread out.
Kerr-Hobert said she's heard concerns about high school students coming into contact with more people, as a result of them shifting to an eight-period day.
For about 20 years, CCHS operated on an A/B block schedule with four classes meeting each day. Classes alternated daily, with periods lasting between 85 and 95 minutes.
When the new school year begins, students will attend each of their eight classes every day, but for shorter periods. Officials maintain daily contact with each teacher will help reverse learning setbacks that students suffered during the pandemic.
"We believe the educational benefits (to eight-period days) far outweigh all the (coronavirus exposure) risks," Bishop said.
Bishop added that in talking with superintendents of divisions where classes already have resumed, and COVID-19 cases already have been reported, contact tracing revealed those with the coronavirus contracted it away from school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.