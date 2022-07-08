BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents not to fall for a jury duty scam being conducted over the telephone.
Several people have contacted the sheriff’s office this week about falling victim to the extortion attempt, Chief Deputy Travis Sumption said.
According to Sumption, the scam involves the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency phone number, (540) 955-1234, appearing on someone’s phone. The caller poses as a deputy, telling the victim a warrant has been issued for his or her arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.
The caller then tells the victim that he or she can avoid arrest by paying a fine either through buying a gift card or a Green Dot card, Sumption said.
Green Dot is a brand of prepaid debit card that can be purchased at many retailers.
“No law enforcement or court official in Virginia would collect fines like this,” Sumption emphasized.
If someone doesn’t show up for jury duty, he said, a deputy will come to the person’s home. The deputy will present the person a document showing when he or she is to appear in court to explain the absence to a judge.
Nobody is contacted by phone.
The sheriff’s office’s number appears on the phone as a result of the scammer being able to access a computer program enabling them to tap into legitimate numbers. Sumption described it as “spoofing numbers.”
An investigation into the scam will be conducted, Sumption said. However, it could “take a little time” to complete, he said, because of the many intricacies involved in probing scams done electronically.
Anyone who thinks they’ve been scammed should call the sheriff’s office at (540) 955-5124 so investigators can try to collect some restitution for their losses, he added.
The jury duty scammer could be anywhere in the world, Sumption noted.
But this particular scam is nothing new.
“This scam comes up every once in a while” in Clarke County as well as surrounding localities, said Sumption.
The Federal Trade Commission recommends taking these steps to avoid falling victim to scams:
• Block unwanted calls and texts.
• Don’t give personal or financial information to someone who you weren’t expecting to contact you.
• Resist the pressure to act immediately.
• Recognize that scammers often try to get people to make payments through a wire service or buying gift cards.
• Stop and talk to someone you trust about any telephone contact that makes you feel uncomfortable.
