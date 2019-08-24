BERRYVILLE — Members of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors are pondering whether having more local officials involved in efforts to recruit and retain businesses would be worthwhile.
Specifically, they are considering whether the board and Berryville Town Council should each appoint a third person to a joint committee overseeing economic development cooperation.
The committee currently is comprised of County Administrator David Ash, supervisors Chairman David Weiss, Town Manager Keith Dalton and Town Council Recorder Jay Arnold. During the supervisors’ regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Weiss put forth the idea of appointing an additional supervisor and council member to the committee.
In early July, the committee met for the first time in several years. The meeting stemmed from Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson suggesting in a letter to Weiss that since the committee had not met in a while, it may be time to consider updating a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the localities to cooperate on economic development.
County officials took that to mean that the town is interested in changing, at least somewhat, how economic development is done.
Town Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez volunteered to serve on the committee. But during its July meeting, members decided to make no immediate changes to the committee’s composition.
At the supervisors’ regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, however, Weiss posed the idea of another supervisor and council member being appointed.
“You’d have another set of eyes ... that would bring ideas to the table,” said Weiss, who represents the county’s Buckmarsh District. “It might not be a bad idea.”
“I see no reason to” appoint anyone new, said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board’s vice chairman. “We’ve got the framework” for overseeing the MOU.
Still, McKay did not directly oppose adding new members.
Adding one or two people to the committee would be fine, said Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd. New members could bring new ideas based on their experiences, she said.
Weiss emphasized that new appointees would be from among the supervisors and the council, not the public. The county has an Economic Development Advisory Committee that includes appointees from the public.
Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel said she would defer to what other supervisors think. She said, though, she thinks the committee should not have so many members that it becomes unwieldy and cannot effectively oversee the MOU because too many viewpoints are involved.
Byrd said six members — two from the supervisors, two from the council and the county administrator and town manager — would be enough. With eight or nine, it could become unwieldy, she said.
The so-called “MOU Committee” plans to meet again in October; a firm date has not yet been decided on. In a phone interview on Thursday, Weiss said the committee might discuss the issue again during that meeting.
“It would be interesting to see what the town council has to say” about it, too, he said.
Should the supervisors decide to appoint a new county representative to the committee, Weiss — or whoever might succeed him as chairman — would need to do that during their next organizational meeting in January, according to Lora Walburn, executive assistant to the county administrator.
Dickinson, as mayor, would be responsible for appointing a new committee member from the council.
