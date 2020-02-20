BERRYVILLE — The maximum offer that the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority can make as part of a dwelling unit right (DUR) purchase for property owned by a nonprofit organization now will be $25,000.
That was decided by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors this week in a unanimous vote.
Basically, a conservation easement is a deed voluntarily signed by a property owner placing restrictions on the property’s use. The owner can use the land for farming, sell it or give it to family members, and even build upon it in some instances. But the property cannot be redeveloped for commercial use.
The deed is permanent. Should the land ever be sold or given away, the new owner must comply with the restrictions and cannot legally have them removed.
Approximately 25% of the county’s 113,920 acres currently are protected by easements.
Under a policy adopted by the board in 2008, the authority could offer payment of up to 25% of the easement's appraised value.
The authority recently was asked, though, to consider a DUR purchase on property owned by a nonprofit. Following discussions with the organization, county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor recommended that the board revise policy to limit DUR purchase offers to $25,000 per unit right retired.
Two factors traditionally have been evaluated when the authority determined a DUR purchase value: The property resource score as determined by the authority and the owner’s three-year average adjusted gross income as shown on tax forms.
The percentage of the DUR purchase value offered by the authority is adjusted based on the owner's income, Teetor explained in a report to the supervisors. Lower-income owners may be offered as much as the full-offer value of the easement. Middle-income owners may be offered a portion of the offer value, and higher-income owners may be offered a minimal amount.
Based on those factors, DUR purchase offers have ranged from $25,000 to $40,000 per DUR retired.
However, "because nonprofits don't have an income, there is nothing to judge what to pay them," Teetor said after the supervisors meeting. "The only fair solution is to cap it ... at $25,000."
The supervisors approved the policy revision with no major discussion.
In another matter, the board approved various appointments and reappointments to local and regional organizations.
Cathy Seal, director of curriculum and instruction for the Clarke County Public Schools, was appointed as an alternate member of the Shenandoah Valley Chief Local Elected Officials Consortium to a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2023. Seal will replace former county administrator David Ash, who recently retired.
Doug Kruhm was reappointed to the Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission. His four-year term also will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Christy Dunkle, Berryville's assistant town manager for community development and operations, was reappointed to the county's Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC). Her term will expire on Dec. 31, 2023, too.
Lori Mackintosh was appointed to the EDAC to fill a seat vacated by Jim Barb. Her term will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
Ronnie Huff, a Berryville representative on the county's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, was reappointed to a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Joe Myer was reappointed to the Clarke County Sanitary Authority. His term also will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Joe Blatz was reappointed to the county's Board of Septic and Well Appeals. His term will expire on Feb. 15, 2024.
The supervisors will recommend to Clarke County Circuit Court that Anne Caldwell be reappointed to the county's Board of Zoning Appeals to a term that will expire on Feb. 15, 2025. Because the BZA is a quasi-judicial board, the court officially makes its appointments.
All five supervisors attended this week's meeting. They included David Weiss, the board's chairman and Buckmarsh District representative; Bev McKay, vice chairman and White Post District representative; Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel and Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
