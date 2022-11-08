U.S. Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) addresses supporters and the media at Piccadilly's Public House and Restaurant in downtown Winchester Tuesday evening after being declared the winner in the 6th District race over Democrat Jennifer Lewis. Shown with Cline are his wife, Elizabeth (from left), daughter Catherine, 10, and mom, Julie. Redistricting has made the Winchester area part of the 6th District, effective 2023. With 79% of ballots counted as of 9:30 p.m., Cline had 66%, or 144,096 votes, to Lewis's 34%, or 75,229 votes. Results are unofficial until certified. Cline, 50, is from Botetourt County. The newly redrawn 6th District stretches from Frederick County to Roanoke along the Interstate 81 corridor.