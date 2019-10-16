Blue Ridge Democratic Committee breakfast
The Blue Ridge Democratic Committee invites the community to a breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at Winchester Country Club to meet the candidates for local and state offices in the November election. The National Anthem will be sung by Steve Jennings (candidate for Frederick County Board of Supervisors). Local candidates will speak and be available to meet and greet are: Ronnie Ross — state Senate District 27; Del. Wendy Godditis — House of Delegates District 10; Mavis Tainter — House District 33; Irina Khanin — House District 29; Steve Jennings — Frederick County Board of Supervisors Back Creek District; Heidi David-Young — Frederick Board Of Supervisors Gainesboro District; Will Gardner, Winchester City Clerk of the Court; Kermit Gaither — Frederick County Soil And Water; Lenny Millholland — Independent candidate for Sheriff of Frederick County.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Barbara Hineline will speak about caretaker's meals.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room for a business meeting. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m.Thursday at Our Health Campus located at 329 N. Cameron St. in Winchester. June Van de Riet will serve as hostess. It will be a workshop preparing for the November flower show so please bring the flowers, botanicals and containers that you plan to use for your entry. The Exhibit Special is Petite Design located on page 73 of the Handbook for Flower Shows. Committee #1 chaired by Joan Dickinson will be judging.
Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club
The Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club will meet at 6:30 tonight in Westminster-Canterbury. Lion Larry Shobe will present a program on what it means to me to be a Lion. To hear this informative program, call 540-662-0688.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Amado Albino, an African student who is studying for his doctorate in education at Shenandoah University, will share his story. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Sing! Shenandoah seeks members
SING! SHENANDOAH , the Winchester-based women’s four-part a capella chorus, invites women who like to sing to join us as we learn Christmas music for performances throughout the region during the Christmas season. Rehearsals are held Mondays through November from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester (off of U.S. 11 near Creekside). For more information, call Sue at 667-8921.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church to hear a new member talk. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
German Lunch Bunch
The German Lunch Bunch will meet at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Golden Corral restaurant in Winchester. Newcomers are welcome.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center, Winchester. The speaker will be Bill Rapp — author, historian, government intelligence analyst. www.winchesterkiwanis.org/
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Spring Arbor. Marsha Barley and Carolynn Pell are our hostesses. The theme is Preparing for the Flower Show, led by Pam Lamborne and Susan Creasy. The exhibit is a Club Competition, Decorated Door Design Type. Committee #2 will judge at noon.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Oct. 7 winners were: Rose Trochlil and Ben Price, first; Mona Gambrill and Mary Kay Fahnestock and Dagmar Loose and Mark Sonder, tied for second and third.
The Oct. 8 North/South winners were: Larry Graham and Stephen Montague, first; Ann Hawkins-Viau and Mary Kay Fahnestock, second. East/West winners were: George Caley and Milan Majarov, first; Emily Huttar and Bill Grewe, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club has been making apple butter as one of its major fundraisers. It may be purchased at Rinker’s Orchard on Marlboro Road or at several locations throughout the county.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month. The club is now selling homemade apple butter. The apple butter can be purchased at the 7-Eleven in Middletown, Stephens City Barbershop, Gore’s Fresh Meats, Split Ends Hair Salon and White Oak Trading Post.
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee
The Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Frederick County Public Safety Building on Coverstone Drive. We welcome new members and those who are eager to get involved in a progressive agenda.
