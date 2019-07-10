Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Blandy Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Guest speaker, Sam Comfort, will be giving a talk about “Treatment-free Beekeeping — How I Do It.”
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The July 1 winners were: Bill Sharp and J. David Grier, first; Jaclin Scalise and Steve Straight, second.
The July 2 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; Claudia Reppert and Virginia Connelly, second. East/West winners were: Stephen Montague and Larry Graham, first; Jane Colgan and Steve Straight, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. July 16 at the Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Main Street in Berryville. National Garden Club Accredited Flower Show Judge Susan Creasy will be the featured speaker. Creasy will judge the members July arrangement, “Seeing Double.” Members will use two similar containers, fresh flowers and fresh foliage to make the arrangement. In addition, she will speak on the elements and principles of floral design. The month’s specimen for members is a hydrangea. For more information, call Marilyn at 540-313-7520.
Blue Ridge Democratic candidates breakfast
The Blue Ridge Democratic Committee will hold a candidates meet and greet at 8 a.m. July 20. Keynote speakers will be Ronnie Ross (candidate for the Virginia Senate district 27) and Irina Khanin (candidate for Virginia House of Delegates district 29). The National Anthem will be sung by Steve Jennings (candidate for Frederick County Board of Supervisors). Many other local candidates will attend: Wendy Gooditis (10th district), Mavis Taintor (33rd district), Heidi David-Young, Will Gardner and Kermit Gaither. Registration and breakfast at 8 a.m. at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road. Program starts at 9:15. The fee of $20 covers a full breakfast, tax and tip. RSVP to Robin Pedlar 703-727-4874 or email her at robin.pedlar@gmail.com.
German Lunch Bunch
The German Lunch Bunch will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Golden Corral restaurant in Winchester. Newcomers welcome.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Guest speaker will be Cynthia Schneider, president of Top of Virginia. Visitors welcome. For more information, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Knitting Guild
The Shenandoah Knitting Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday to learn about a Sideways Sweater —you start on one side and end up on the other, not top to bottom nor bottom to top. The meeting is held at First Christian Church, 75 Merriman’s Lane. For more information, see shenandoahknittingguild.org.
Veteran Service Representative
The Veteran Service Representative will be at VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. todayy o help any veteran needing assistance with the Veteran’s Administration.
SV Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house, 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us. Visitors welcome.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Mathew Peterson, director of Habitat for Humanity. Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. The club will hear from Sherando and Millbrook high schools who were awarded Rotary scholarships who wish to say “thank you” and share their plans for the future. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Women’s Club of Clarke County
The Women’s Club of Clarke County will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Berryville Baptist Church. The agenda includes discussion of the proposed 2020 budget. Guest speaker will be Berryville Police Chief Neal White who will offer tips on foiling fraud. Scheduled hostesses are Marggie Legard, Letty Mallery, Jackie Maxwell and Peggy Wenner. Call 540-955-4491 for more information.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. The program will be a lecture by Marisela Rumberg. She will share her passion for the “Zentangle” and suggest how we can incorporate “Zentangles” into quilting. For more information, email avntquilters@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.