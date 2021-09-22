Coats of many colors

Once Upon a Child manager April Perkins of Winchester stands in the parking lot of the business on West Jubal Early Drive on Monday, where more than 1,000 gently used children’s coats were on display. The coats, which are available for purchase, were bought from area residents during the annual “Coat Event” over the weekend. Perkins said the coats will be displayed outdoors until the forecast calls for rain, then they will be moved inside the store.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

