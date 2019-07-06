Col (Ret) David W. Odiorne, Jr. of Berryville, VA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019. David was born on September 21, 1931 to David and Dorothy (Sheldon) Odiorne in Summit, New Jersey. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1953 and received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps Program (ROTC) at that time. He was a graduate of the Signal Officers Advance Course, the US Army Command and General Staff College, the Armed Forces Staff College and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He received a Master of Business Administration degree from Syracuse University.
Colonel Odiorne's assignments included two tours in Europe, one tour in Vietnam and one tour in Korea. His decorations included the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star with one oak leaf cluster, the Air Medal (second award), the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and the Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster. After 30 years of service in the US Army Signal Corps, Colonel Odiorne retired from military service on July 31, 1983. He worked in the private sector until his full retirement in 1991.
David was a devout member of St. Bridget's of Ireland Roman Catholic Church in Berryville, VA. His hobbies included golfing, bowling and volksmarching. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Penn State Nittany Lion, Washington Redskins and New York Yankees fan. He loved his family.
David is survived by his wife Suzanne and his children, Stephen Odiorne of Morrison, CO, Karen Linton of Palm Bay, FL, James Odiorne of Bluffton, SC, David Odiorne III of Ashburn, VA, Diane Rivenburg of Manassas, VA, Gregory Odiorne of Merrimack, NH, and step-son John Fishell of Muncie, IN; 21 Grandchildren and 14 Great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, John and his spouse, Sally, of Geneva, IL and his sisters-in-law, Lauri Adamczyk and Pat McMinn, both of Pittsburgh. He is predeceased by his parents, David W. Odiorne, Sr. and Dorothy Sheldon, and his beloved first wife, LaVerne Cannon.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with family on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home located at 1050 W Main St, Berryville, VA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 20, 2019 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church located at 1024 W Main St, Berryville, VA. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.