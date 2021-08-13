Cold treat

Most Popular
Articles
- Opa! Greek Festival returns to Winchester this weekend
- Driver accused of groping woman, pointing gun at her
- BREAKING NEWS: Jury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murder
- UPDATE: Masks will be encouraged, not required, in Frederick County Public Schools for upcoming school year
- Simonelli succeeds in debut with Royals' rookie team
- Official: FCPS to comply with mask mandate
- Jim Cook
- Henry Pearce “Hank” Manson
- Man sentenced to 2 years for child abuse
- Jury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murder
Images
Commented
- UPDATE: Masks will be encouraged, not required, in Frederick County Public Schools for upcoming school year (34)
- Letter to the editor: Do what is best for the country, get the vaccine (34)
- Open Forum: Republicans are tailoring laws to disadvantage Black voters (30)
- Open Forum: Being at odds with poor immigrants is being at odds with God (29)
- Open Forum: A response to the Winchester School Board's mask policy (22)
- Winchester School Board approves mask mandate for upcoming school year (16)
- Winchester reinstates mask-wearing policy in city buildings (16)
- Valley Health workers strike over vaccine mandate (15)
- Official: FCPS to comply with mask mandate (14)
- Open Forum: Schools' mask mandate disregards medical advice and law (10)
- Open Forum: Republicans are aggressively pursuing a plutocracy (7)
- Open Forum: Corporate America leading the way on vaccinations (7)
- Cartoon (5)
- Open Forum: If avoidance becomes normal, failure is nearly guaranteed (4)
- Patrick Buchanan: Is America becoming a failed state? (4)
- Clarke schools plan to require universal masking inside buildings (3)
- Jury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murder (3)
- City Council overrules mayor on 2 short-term rentals (3)
- Riverkeeper groups seek agency support to monitor river health (2)
- Driver accused of groping woman, pointing gun at her (2)
- Cartoon (2)
- Fairfax County Police: Boy, 5, left in hot SUV, dies (1)
- After some schools push back on masks, Virginia orders them (1)
- Opa! Greek Festival returns to Winchester this weekend (1)
- Route 11 Yard Crawl set for Saturday (1)
- Homicide suspect claims self-defense (1)
- Cartoon (1)
More Local News
- Celebrities team with local comic shop to boost local literacy
- Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum ready to celebrate milestone after surviving COVID-19
- EMS director: Stay hydrated at the fair amid heat wave
- Animals are a big attraction at the Clarke County Fair
- Jury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murder
- Cooperative extension offering free diabetes prevention program
- Winchester reinstates mask-wearing policy in city buildings
- City Council overrules mayor on 2 short-term rentals
- Driver accused of groping woman, pointing gun at her
- Frederick Water urges customers to conserve water, may disconnect from city supply amid harmful algae bloom
- Ready for picking
- Route 11 Yard Crawl set for Saturday
- UPDATE: Masks will be encouraged, not required, in Frederick County Public Schools for upcoming school year
- Valley Health workers strike over vaccine mandate
- Calling all sunflower fans: Free weekend harvest hoping to shine light on mental wellness
- Clarke schools plan to require universal masking inside buildings
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.