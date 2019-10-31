Many years ago, I got a chance to see what I thought was an incredible talent with an aluminum bat in his hand.
There was always something different when Matt Adams hit a baseball.
But not everyone saw it that way.
Adams was a big, chunky kid and in baseball if you had that body type, you played catcher or first base, someplace where you didn't have to move very far.
The local Division I university scouted Adams and said that he could hit, but he didn't have an arm strong enough to play catcher. That university said Adams was a player without a position and so they decided to pass on offering him a scholarship.
That school, not exactly known for its baseball program, wasn't alone in its assessment. No other Division I schools offered a scholarship, so Adams went off to Slippery Rock, a Division II school located outside of Pittsburgh that was not exactly a baseball mecca, either.
Adams would bat a school-record .473 for his career at Slippery Rock and win the Division II Player of the Year award.
He'd get drafted in the 23rd round by the St. Louis Cardinals and because he could hit at every level in the minors he'd work himself up to the majors.
In 2018 and now a major league veteran and free agent, Adams would sign a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals. Late in the season, the Nats would trade him back to the Cardinals, but Washington wasn't done with Adams.
The Nats signed “Big City” (a nickname that draws chuckles for a guy who married his hometown high school sweetheart) for another season. He filled a need and Adams wanted to come back to a place that felt like “home.”
When times were tough in 2019, Adams delivered 20 homers and 56 RBIs on a part-time basis.
I'm sure very few of you, if any, have heard the name Towny Townsend. He died in 2007 at age 54.
Townsend was a former minor-leaguer, coach and City League baseball legend in Tidewater. I saw Townsend once hit a baseball off of one of my best friends that had to have gone 450 feet or more.
The Tidewater area was known for its football (Michael Vick, Bruce Smith) and basketball players (Alonzo Mourning and Allen Iverson), but was notably vacant of baseball talent.
Townsend couldn't figure out why, so he decided to change things. He started an AAU program and sought out local talent.
Townsend, who grew up hitting bottle caps with a sawed off broomstick, brought an interesting theory to hitting. He'd throw coffee can or whipped topping lids at his students, mimicking how pitches would break. If you could hit something squarely that thin, you could square up a baseball. He'd eventually have someone manufacture his own discs and do an instructional DVD.
One of those first players to join his AAU program was a 10-year-old Ryan Zimmerman. The youngster was a prodigy. In one AAU tournament, Zimmerman went 27 for 32 at the plate.
With students like Zimmerman, Townsend would turn the Tidewater area into a must-hit destination for baseball scouts. Zimmerman, Michael Cuddyer, David Wright, B.J. Upton, Justin Upton and Mark Reynolds grew up hitting those crazy discs and made it to the major leagues.
Zimmerman would play college ball at Virginia and as we know become the very first draft pick of the Nationals in 2005. He'd never leave over the course of a long career and would hit a home run in his first World Series at-bat.
Adams and Zimmerman faced long odds of making it to the big leagues and are still playing into their 30's.
Their careers mimic that of the Nationals season this year. It didn't look good early, but they kept battling.
A franchise noted for postseason collapses, these Nationals overcame a late-inning deficits and were a remarkable 5-0 in elimination games. It's a cliché, but it truly was a team effort.
I can tell you that they're celebrating today in Philipsburg, Pa., and you hope that Towny Townsend knows about one of his pupil's ultimate success.
You can beat the odds. The Nats reinforced that.
