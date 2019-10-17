“Often bumpy roads lead to beautiful places and this is a beautiful place.”
Those are the words of Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez earlier this week about a season that has now culminated with the franchise's first trip to the World Series.
The Nationals will face either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees for the Major League Baseball title starting next week, something that seemed like a pipe dream around May after a 19-31 start.
Yet, here are the Nationals, four wins from championship rings.
It's a story that began this spring with the team's most popular player wearing a division rival's uniform.
It's a season in which the ace suffered an injury at a critical time.
It's a season where at times the bullpen was about as reliable as a $5 used car.
It's a story where the manager is hospitalized during the heat of the pennant race with a heart condition.
It's a story where a franchise that has a history of postseason disappointments was within a few outs of adding to that history.
Yeah, those are a quite a few bumps that could have derailed this team which is certainly not without its flaws. And yet, maybe that's what makes it such a group of players that's easy to root for.
Certainly, a lot of folks doubted the Nationals' chances after Bryce Harper signed his whopping $330-million contract with the Phillies in the offseason. The Nationals reportedly offered about $30 million less over the same 10-year period, though $100 million was deferred.
Nats fans thought of it as a slap in the face. They had to chuckle then and are really laughing now that Harper slipped up at his signing news conference with the Phillies in saying that he “wanted to bring a title back to DC.”
But certainly this title run isn't about Harper, unless maybe you look at how general manager Mike Rizzo spent some of the money that the Nats didn't use on Harper. They gave $140 million to Patrick Corbin, who turned out to be a solid No. 3 behind aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. Corbin went 14-7 in the regular season.
Rizzo proved his worth before and throughout the season in landing veterans and castoffs like Matt Adams, Gerardo Parra, Fernando Rodney, Asdrubal Cabrera and Daniel Hudson who made significant contributions.
What this season taught us was just how valuable third baseman Anthony Rendon truly is. His numbers (.319, 24 homers, 126 RBIs) truly indicate who the real MVP is in DC. Losing him as a free-agent this offseason would be the real huge hit.
Somehow, Martinez kept everything from imploding when the season started poorly and had to deal with bullpen woes. He kept the league's oldest team (31.1 average), which even had a couple of young stars (Victor Robles, Juan Soto), in contention, even with Scherzer out in August with back woes.
And he kept things together even when he had to miss a series in September after undergoing a heart procedure.
The Nationals would test their fans' tickers in elimination games in their first two playoff rounds. Trailing 3-1 in their wild-card game against Milwaukee, they would score three in the eighth to win 4-3. Trailing 3-1 in Game 5 against the mighty L.A. Dodgers, the Nats would get home runs from Rendon and Soto in the eighth and a grand slam from error-plagued Howie Kendrick in the 10th to win 7-3.
The Cardinals were no match from there and the Nationals' starting pitching showed why you can never count this team out in a series.
And now they're in "the Series" and will probably be underdogs against whoever comes out of the ALCS. Tickets are going for more than $800 on StubHub.
Regardless of what happens, you have to feel good for the Nats to finally get to the Series. You feel a guy like Ryan Zimmerman, who has been through the 15 years of highs and lows with the Nationals.
Yes, the road has been bumpy and it seemed like the Nats would never break through.
But now they indeed are in a beautiful place.
It's certainly time to enjoy the bumpy ride.
