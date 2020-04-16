A bit of normalcy
Hopefully by this time next week, we’re finally going to have something normal to argue about.
On Thursday, the three-day NFL draft will kick off, albeit in a different format. Instead of the rowdy crowds, with Giants, Jets and Eagles fans usually being the loudest, the draft will be held virtually with only the talking heads from ESPN and the NFL Network providing the noise.
Commissioner Roger Goodell will still announce the first-round picks, but there will be no bear hugs for the draftees. Many of those picks will join the coverage via their laptops or phones.
I think that’s a sacrifice NFL fans are willing to make in order to have a regularly-scheduled event, one that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered, but not totally corrupted.
That’s certainly a distraction we need when millions of Americans are out of work thanks to something we can’t see.
So instead of unemployment numbers, we’ll be talking about what our favorite teams did with their draft picks.
Certainly, what the Redskins do will be of supreme interest in these parts. Washington and new coach Ron Rivera have the second pick. And Rivera, who led Carolina to a Super Bowl, has appeared to be calling plenty of personnel decisions since he was hired officially on Jan. 1. In free agency, Rivera seems to prefer the character and ability of the player to fit in with his team as opposed to talent alone.
Rivera and his personnel man Kyle Smith certainly face a challenge at No. 2. There’s no way that Cincinnati (The Bungles), is going to pass on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick.
That puts the ball in Rivera’s lap at No. 2. The consensus feeling is that Rivera will take Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young. The Buckeye is an exceptional talent and should make an immediate impact for Washington.
But will that be enough?
Supposedly, the Redskins are already strong along the defensive line. And as a 3-13 record last season attests, Washington has plenty of holes to fill. Try offensive line (now that Trent Williams vows not to play with the Redskins again), wide receiver, linebacker, tight end and defensive back. There are plenty of Redskins fans that aren’t necessarily sold on Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, either.
Would it make more sense to trade down a few picks in order to get more bodies to fill more of these holes?
It’s a tough question to answer, especially since the ‘Skins don’t own a second-round pick.
Young appears to be the real deal, but remember so did Jadeveon Clowney when the Texans made him the No. 1 pick in 2014. Houston never really got the production from Clowney it wanted. The Texans traded him to Seattle last year and now no one has signed him yet in free agency.
But more picks doesn’t always translate into something better. A half dozen White Castle burgers doesn’t really equate with a filet mignon.
With so many pre-draft workouts canceled, Rivera has said he’s going to rely on Smith and the team’s legion of scouts in this draft. Rivera thought so much of Smith that he promoted him from director of college scouting to vice president of player personnel.
Smith has made a good point about the Redskins’ draft status. They are the first team which actually has a chance to move up, down or take their pick in the draft.
It’s unlikely they are moving up, so it’s going to be taking the pick or moving down.
Smith recently praised Young, but also lauded the depth of talent. “It’s a good draft,” Smith said. “There are a lot of really good players that will be in consideration.”
In the secretive world of the NFL, that’s all you’ll get — even if the Redskins already know what they’re doing.
And that’s great. It adds to the intrigue of the whole thing and gets Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay arguing.
While we won’t have the proverbial water cooler to stand around next week (social distancing), it will be great to get back to second-guessing the Redskins and what all of the other NFL teams do with their picks.
We need that sense of normalcy and the distraction.
Let’s hope that there’s a season to play to see how these selections work out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.