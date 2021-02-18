A blessing
Certainly in this season of COVID-19 restrictions and empty gyms, Handley fans have not had the opportunity to talk to any of the Judges after a boys’ basketball game.
Through the masks that they have on after a game, you can still see the joy in their faces.
Maybe the perfect example of this comes from their best player Demitri Gardner. Maybe it’s easy to be happy when you’ve won every game and you’re averaging 26 points, but you kind of get the feeling that even after a rough outing that Gardner and his teammates would still be enjoying themselves.
In several interviews with Gardner over the course of the season, the words “blessing” or “blessed” are always rolling off his tongue.
“It’s a blessing to be here,” Gardner said after the Judges clinched the district title. “We’re all happy to be here.”
Chaz Lattimore echoed the feeling that day. “This is just a blessing,” the senior agreed. “It’s a blessing. That’s all it is.”
You can understand why they would feel that way.
First, the start of an already condensed VHSL season was delayed until early January on recommendation by the Winchester Public Schools board after a spike in COVID-19 numbers around the area.
Then after Frederick County voted to opt out on playing the winter VHSL season, it was expected that Handley would join those three area schools (James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando). But to the Handley athletes’ delight, the school board decided to go a different direction.
The board, which received quite a bit of input from athletes, parents and even former athletes, recognized the importance of having the opportunity of a chance to compete for a state title.
Extensively, the board used the best medical advice and precautions available at the time and agreed to roll the dice on participating in the VHSL season.
Certainly, everything could have gone off the tracks. Several schools in neighboring areas and throughout the state have dealt with athletes testing positive for the virus and have had to place their teams under quarantine.
But thus far, Handley has avoided that scenario. And the school has benefited from the decision.
On Saturday, three wrestlers will have the chance to win a Class 4 individual title down in Virginia Beach. At worst, Simon Bishop, Rodd’ney Davenport and Cam Gordon will finish among the top eight in their weight division.
And on Saturday, Handley will host Smithfield in the Class 4 championship game at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium. That’s a tremendous story for a program that historically has been among the state’s best, but has never won a title. The Judges have played in three previous championship games, most recently in 2018, and have come up short each time.
Now they have a shot at making history. Should the Judges win, it could end years of frustration of being within a shot at the buzzer or a made free throw or two from a title.
And make no mistake, while this has been a season where many programs (like the Frederick County schools) decided that it was more prudent to opt out of the VHSL, it does not take away from what Handley has accomplished. The Judges have made the most out of the cards they were dealt.
They are appreciative to have a chance to sit at the table.
“I just want to say, ‘Thank You,’ to our superintendents who gave us a chance to play,” Gardner said after the Judges’ thrilling regional final triumph against Loudoun County. “Millbrook and James Wood high schools are like five minutes away from us. That could have been us at any time.”
And that’s maybe why Gardner, his teammates and the coaching staff look at this season with a smile on their faces.
They got a chance to play, had no quarantines and now have an opportunity to win a state title.
Yes, especially in 2021, that’s definitely a blessing.
