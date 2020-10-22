A good Buddy
The phone rang on Wednesday afternoon and I looked at it with trepidation.
Most folks would be happy to see a call from their brother, but those of us of a certain age have gotten used to the fact that often those calls are going to bring bad news.
And unfortunately, that was the case again.
My brother wanted me to know that an old friend of ours had passed. The friend, who appropriately everyone knew as Buddy, had been one of the kids in our neighborhood and we spent much of our formative years together.
Buddy’s passing brings back a flood of memories, some that I hope will strike a chord with those who knew someone like him.
On afternoons after school or during the summers, Buddy would gallivant around the streets on his 10-speed.
While he hit up many neighbors, often he’d end up knocking at my front door. With me having a father that wanted his kids to stay close to home, Buddy knew the odds were pretty good that I’d be there.
Buddy rarely came alone. There almost always was another passenger on his bike — his baseball glove. So off went the cartoons and we headed out into the yard to toss around the ball.
No one that I can recall loved baseball more than Buddy and his love for the game was contagious.
So for countless hours, no matter how hot or how cold it was outside, we’d throw the ball back and forth. Buddy, a lefty, had some wicked breaking pitches. Squatting like a catcher and without a protective cup, it’s a wonder I never sang soprano.
On some days after work my dad, who pitched briefly in the low minors, would join us. He enjoyed throwing his knuckleball and telling stories of playing Class D baseball in Roanoke Rapids, N.C.
Buddy’s enthusiasm to hear them made me appreciate the tales that I had heard many times before.
Sometimes, Buddy and I would grab a “Fat Albert” bat and a plastic baseball and try to strike each other out. It was fruitless for me because Buddy could hit better than he could throw.
Desperate to find some success and with Gaylord Perry getting a lot of publicity for doctoring the baseball in those days, I’d hide some Vaseline on me to see if it worked on a plastic baseball. Alas, it did not and Buddy always wondered why the ball was so slippery.
Buddy, a year behind me in school, was a perennial baseball All-Star. He’d go on to play for the high school team. If he hadn’t been one of the slowest runners I’ve ever seen, he might have been a college star.
There were plenty of other people in the neighborhood who were better at baseball than I was, but Buddy chose to hang out with me maybe because I loved the game nearly as much as he did.
During our countless hours playing catch, we dissected the sport. We talked about our favorite team and players and the games that had been on television.
And of course we’d converse about the normal things that were important for teens — school, cars and girls.
If it wasn’t for someone like Buddy, I easily could have spent my afternoons in front of the TV.
The point here is I think all of our neighborhoods could use a Buddy — someone who makes our children put down the game controllers, cell phones and laptops to go outside and interact physically and socially.
And, also maybe interact with someone a little different than themselves. Buddy was a Native American and it almost seems strange to bring it up. While he looked different than most us, he always was one of us.
As we know, life usually takes us away from the old neighborhood. While Buddy still lived within minutes of home, I was the one gallivanting around in my professional career.
A couple of years ago, Buddy contacted me through social media and we talked about wanting to get together and talk about old times. We agreed to make it happen, but our schedules never lined up.
Now cancer has prevented that reunion from happening and I will regret that forever.
I pray that youngsters these days have someone like him around, especially in these times where we are supposed to socially distance and stay away from each other.
We all could use a good Buddy.
