A good move
James Madison University’s anticipated jump to Division I football became official Friday.
With a unanimous approval from the The Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission of the Virginia General Assembly, the Dukes are headed to the Sun Belt Conference in all sports.
If social media is any indication, the news is being well received from the JMU alumni. The Dukes are joining a 14-team conference conference that has bowl tie-ins and gives them a chance (albeit an extremely remote one under the current College Football Playoff format) to play for a national title.
With the Sun Belt splitting into two seven-team divisions, JMU knows that games against Old Dominion, Marshall, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State will be on the schedule every season.
As a JMU alum, who was a student when the Dukes beat Virginia 21-17 way back in 1982, I admit initially to having mixed feelings when the news broke.
Aside from the money, which you know is the driving factor to whatever decisions are made on college campuses, is this a good move?
JMU’s identity in football was established in winning a pair of national titles at the Football Championship Subdivision level (Division I-AA to us old-timers). JMU has been a perennial contender to take home a crown and it surely will be in the 16-team national playoff again this season.
Do you trade in playing for a title for the prospects of a bowl game, likely a mediocre one at that?
Currently, the Sun Belt is part of a group of conferences (American Athletic, Mid-American, Conference USA, Mountain West) where the highest ranked team will play in a New Year’s Day Bowl. If that team is not in the CFP, a trip to either the Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl is slated.
Otherwise, Sun Belt teams are tied to bowls that aren’t ones you really think of as prestigious: New Orleans Bowl, LendingTree Bowl, Camelia Bowl, Cure Bowl and Arizona Bowl, with possibilities of at-large matchups. For the most part, the Sun Belt will face opponents from those other four conferences that they are battling with for a New Year’s game.
Gone would the traditional Colonial Athletic Association rivalry matchups, like William & Mary and Richmond.
And JMU would now have to battle for the region’s Division I talent which isn’t easy. Since making the jump to Conference USA in 2014, Old Dominion has just one winning season. Including a 2-6 mark this season, the Monarchs are 32-48 over that span.
As nice at it is, Bridgeforth Stadium is going to need some more seats if the Dukes want to bring in some big-name foes.
But with all that being said, the positives seem to outweigh the negatives and the CAA certainly has made sure that the breakup will be messy.
The league let the school know on Wednesday that other than football, which has a different set of bylaws, that JMU will be ineligible to compete for conference titles in all other sports. The league is enforcing a bylaw that it used most recently against Old Dominion and George Mason in 2013.
Honestly, it doesn’t seem fair to the other athletes, who have nothing to do with this decision to change conferences.
Field hockey (1994) and women’s lacrosse (2018) have won national championships for JMU as a member of the CAA. The league got untold publicity this past spring and summer from the Dukes’ run at the Women’s College World Series in softball.
While it is a bylaw, it truly comes off as petty. Conference USA, which was gutted by the recent football upheaval, did not penalize the athletes from other sports.
JMU now gets a shot at competing at the highest level in all sports and that means something to players, coaches and fans. The alumni are excited and that means a lot.
The Sun Belt targeted the Dukes and you can see why, not just because of JMU’s football prowess. No Sun Belt team has won a national championship as a league member. The Dukes have that possibility in multiple sports.
Finally, a wise professional wrestler once said, “To be the best, you have to beat the best.”
JMU now gets that opportunity at the highest level of football.
Woooooo!
