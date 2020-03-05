A slam dunk
We haven’t been bashful over the years at pointing out some things that we’ve felt that the Virginia High School League has done poorly.
So, it’s only fair to talk about something that we feel the VHSL has got right this winter.
We’re talking basketball here and when you’re looking at the brackets for the state tournament you have to like what you see.
Over the past two seasons, teams from the East and Western parts of the state have battled each other in the quarterfinals and semifinals so that one team from each region will face off for a state title.
It made some sense in relation to travel, although if you’re busing approximately more than three hours like the Millbrook girls’ basketball did last season for a game played at Pulaski County High School that seems to negate that point.
But often, it didn’t make a whole lot of sense in relation to the quality state title game. Ideally, you want to have the best two teams playing for the crown in Richmond.
Sometimes the top two teams come from the same half of the state. But with the East-West state bracket, those teams would play in the semifinals. That matchup had the potential of being a rematch of the regional finals played a week or so before.
And with that East-West setup, two outstanding teams from the same district literally could face each other five times before one of them gets a chance to play for a title. They could meet twice during the district regular season, once in the district playoffs, once in the regional finals and finally in the state semifinals.
This year’s state brackets are simple as A, B, C, D and that sets up the potential for the best two teams playing in the state final.
On one half of the bracket, it starts out the same way as the regional champs and runners-up in the West play each other. For example, the Millbrook boys, a runner-up in Region 4C, travels to face Region 4D champ Halifax County.
But it changes from there, because teams from the East compose the rest of the bracket. Should Millbrook win it would next face Class B champ Courtland or Class A runner-up Woodrow Wilson in the semifinals.
That puts teams from Regions A, B, C and D in the same half of the bracket. And while there is the potential for an even longer bus trip for a semifinal game, it does create the opportunity for the two teams who are playing the best to reach the state title game regardless of where they are located.
Nobody should want the semifinal game to be the real state championship.
Hopefully this a concept, which the VHSL has used in the past, that will continue in the future.
This is a slam dunk.
It’s been a little more than a week, but we’d be remiss in not wishing a wonderful retirement to Clarke County football coach Chris Parker.
The veteran coach, who announced his resignation after 20 seasons with the Eagles, is a true gentleman, something of a rarity in the changing world of sports.
Let me be clear, sportswriters can be a nuisance at times. It’s part of our jobs. We show up after games when the emotion is running the highest. We call at nights to gather information after a coach has a long day of school and practice.
At The Star, we call our area football coaches or show up after a practice each week to gather some information for our weekly game previews. We’re sure it can get old for a coach, especially toward the end of a season.
Parker never let on that it was an imposition. In fact, he often apologized if he did miss our first call, even when we’d later find out that he missed that call when he was away from home with his family.
No matter how tough a loss there was on a Friday night, Parker was always respectful in fielding questions, even when they were tough ones about what his team had done poorly.
Having worked for several newspapers in the East — from New England to the South — I’ve come to realize those coaches are more of a rarity than the norm.
It makes us think that his players must have certainly learned from his example, both on and off the field.
Good luck Coach.
