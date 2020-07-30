If there's just one suit hanging in the closet, it makes the decision easy.
Got a wedding? Funeral? Job interview?
That one suit is going to have to be the choice for each occasion.
On Monday, the Virginia High School League's Executive Committee made its long-awaited decision for the coming scholastic year in high school athletics.
While there were technically three options for the VHSL, there was only one choice to deal with how sports could return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee went with Model 3, which condenses all three sports seasons, starting with winter sports in December. The fall and spring seasons will follow.
Given the choices (and the unwillingness to break up the traditional sports in each season), the VHSL really had no alternative but to go with an option that gives each of the sports the chance to play. The two other models would have canceled multiple sports which are currently deemed at high risk.
The overwhelming 34-1 vote by the committee shows that there was really was no other logical choice.
Now it's up to the VHSL and the schools to use the nearly five months before the first event can be played (Dec. 28) to come up with some way to make this model work.
While it was the best choice available, it won't be easy.
As the last month has shown, COVID-19 isn't something from which you can set your calendar. It's a roller-coaster ride where there always seems to be another twist or loop before you pull back into the station.
While there has been some promising news as testing has begun on a possible vaccine, there are no guarantees that it will work, even with some of the world's smartest people taking on the task.
The good news is that school-aged teens and youngsters nationwide seem relatively unaffected by the virus. Even with all of the automotive safety advances, a teen is many more times likely to suffer serious injury or die in an auto crash than to contract or perish from COVID-19.
While the teens may have no problems staying on the field (like many have done this summer playing baseball, softball, tennis and golf), the people who make sure that everything is played fairly may not have the same luxury.
You may have noticed over the years that the officials working high school sports are getting older. According to a report by the Aspen Institute, the average age of an official has more than doubled in the last 40 years to age 42. There are now more officials over the age of 60 than there are under the age of 30.
Since the virus proportionately is way more dangerous the older you get, will these older officials be willing to roll the dice? And if they don't, what will Virginia, which already has a shortage of officials, do in the midst of the condensed seasons?
There's plenty more questions than answers at this point. The student activities and athletic directors are going to earn their keep this year.
Let's hope for the student-athletes' sake, everyone can pull it off.
The experiences, both on and off the field, can be life-changing. Many times, it's the motivation of playing sports that will keep someone in school and striving to excel in the classroom.
And for the elite few, it provides an opportunity to play and learn at the collegiate level. While there's been an increased emphasis on camps and travel teams (which also suffered COVID-19 hits this year), the scholastic competition still can make the difference for an athlete.
I'm sure we all know someone who turned an opportunity into something special. But there's no chance to impress if there are no chances at all.
Monday's decision kicks the can down the road to December.
We'll be hoping that the ensuing months are tailored to fit the only decision that was possible.
And if it does, that will suit everyone just fine.
