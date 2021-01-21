A year of tough losses
The old story goes that Yogi Berra was looking up at the scoreboard in Yankee Stadium on Old Timers’ Day.
On it, the Yankees were listing the names and honoring players who had passed away.
Berra, known for his quirky quips throughout his life, supposedly remarked, “Boy, I hope I never see my name up there.”
That sounds about right for Yogi, who died in 2015.
For a lot of older sports fans, we are getting to read a lot of names that we have grown up with and idolized from our youths.
Last year was depressing enough with COVID-19, but it also brought too many deaths of some of the all-time greats.
At the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., the mood had to be somber as seven Hall of Famers passed in 2020: Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson. Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, Phil Niekro and Tom Seaver.
Those four pitchers (Ford, Gibson, Niekro and Seaver) combined for 1,116 wins and 12,055 strikeouts. Brock and Morgan combined for 1,627 steals and Kaline and Morgan combined for 15 Gold Gloves.
Now just a couple of weeks into 2021, two more baseball Hall of Famers have departed us, both Dodgers greats. While the movie character Fletch may have hated Tommy Lasorda, the Dodgers skipper exuded love for the game. And one of his former players Don Sutton (who is 14th on the all-time list with 324 career wins) died this past week.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame also has seen its share of losses, too. Five of them were defensive greats: Herb Adderley, Willie Davis, Fred Dean, Chris Doleman and Kevin Greene. Gale Sayers, Paul Hornung and Bobby Mitchell were multi-talented forces on offense and Don Shula was a two-time Super Bowl winner.
Hall of Fame running back running back Floyd Little also passed this month.
The NBA wasn’t immune either, headlined by the horrible helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Coaching greats K.C. Jones, Tommy Heinsohn and Jerry Sloan were also great players and nobody his size rebounded the ball like Wes Unseld. In 2021, Hall of Fame player Paul Westphal, also a longtime coach, passed.
And Curly Neal, the Harlem Globetrotters’ dribbling genius who brought us much laughter, left us in 2020, too.
There’s many more and so many other sports, but we think you get the point here. Honestly, it stinks.
Many of us are losing our heroes, athletes we looked up to and admired from afar.
In the “ancient” time where there was no cable TV and internet, we savored every glimpse we could get of these people on the “Game of the Week” or NFL Sunday.
We read Sports Illustrated, The Sporting News and our local papers voraciously to follow them. We waited for “This Week in Baseball” with Mel Allen and the great NFL Films voiced by John Facenda and with the great musical scores by Sam Spence.
Once cable arrived, we became fans of teams we could see more, like the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on their Superstations. Fan favorites like Claudell Washington and Jay Johnstone also died in 2020.
While we may not have heard much from them lately, it’s sad to see the legends leave us. Many of us have no trouble conjuring up a picture or a highlight of each.
Personally, it was a highlight to see Seaver pitch and Morgan play in person. I also watched one night after a Braves game as Niekro signed every autograph of the many fans who waited outside the players parking area at Fulton County Stadium.
Thankfully, YouTube has preserved some of the highlights that we can call up to remind us if our memories are accurate.
Yogi also said, “It ain’t over, till it’s over.”
And some memories will last beyond the grave.
