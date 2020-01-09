ACC in trouble
Did you ever think there was a day where Liberty University would have a better chance to make the NCAA men’s basketball tournament than Virginia or Virginia Tech?
How about Richmond over North Carolina, Syracuse, Notre Dame or Miami?
According to one major index, that’s the scene right now in college basketball.
Now that the NFL season has hit the playoffs and we’ve got just a couple of college football games that have meaning for another week, sports fans are starting to pay a little more attention to college basketball. After all, March Madness is not that far around the corner.
And if you take a good hard look at things, you’ll see that a lot is changing, especially in the ACC.
With no offense to other conferences like the Big Ten or Big 12, folks around here have felt like there’s always been one superpower of a conference. You have to go through Tobacco Road, and now even Charlottesville, to win a national title.
But take a good hard look at the ACC this season and you have to wonder what has happened.
According to the NCAA’s Net Basketball Rankings (NET), the primary standard that is supposed to be used by the Selection Committee, only three teams (Duke, Louisville and Florida State) are ranked among the top 50.
That’s stunning.
At this point last season, seven teams, including future national champion Virginia, were ranked among the Top 40.
While the Cavaliers have a solid 11-3 record so far, their bad losses — like Tuesday’s defeat at Boston College — have them currently at No. 64 in the NET rankings.
Virginia Tech (11-4), which lost by 26 points to the Cavaliers last Saturday, is No. 51, the No. 4 ACC team on the list.
Meanwhile, Liberty (14-1, No. 27), Virginia Commonwealth (12-3, No. 30) and Richmond (12-3, No. 45) are all ranked ahead of Virginia Tech and Virginia.
At least the Hokies are in better shape than the other ACC teams, including several that have been former NCAA champions.
Maybe the most unexplainable is North Carolina. The Tar Heels, owner of seven national titles including one in 2017, are awful.
Just ask Roy Williams and he will tell you.
“The crazy thing about it is, our team, and we’ve had some very gifted teams, this is not a very gifted team. It’s just not,” Williams said on his radio show on Monday night.
His squad (8-7) went out Wednesday and proved it, losing by eight points to a Pittsburgh team that had dropped its previous 22 conference games on the road. That’s now four home losses already this season for the Tar Heels, who have not missed the NCAA Tournament since 2010.
They won’t be alone.
Syracuse, the 2003 NCAA champ, also is 8-7 and ranked No. 95. They’ve got ACC company in that neighborhood, with Miami (No. 90), Georgia Tech (No. 96) and Wake Forest (No. 97).
Those certainly aren’t numbers befitting the best basketball conference in the country, one that has put at least six teams in the NCAAs every year after expanding to 15 teams in 2014.
Maybe some of these powers aren’t able to handle the number of players leaving for the NBA early. North Carolina (all in the first round) and Virginia each had three players give up eligibility and get drafted. That’s always going to hurt.
Duke’s Mike Kryzewski is one of the few coaches who seem to have a handle on one-and-done players.
It’s interesting that Louisville (now that Rick Pitino is gone) is winning with an experienced squad (six top players are upperclassmen). Florida State has no superstars, but has eight players scoring at least six points per game.
You won’t find players at Liberty, VCU and Richmond declaring early for the draft.
There’s still plenty of time before the Madness begins, but some ACC teams are definitely in trouble.
It’s hard to believe Virginia or Virginia Tech won’t make the field, but if they don’t play well they aren’t shoe-ins either.
The rest of the conference may not be so lucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.