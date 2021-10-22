Apple Cup showdown
Something is going to happen in a couple of weeks that area high school football fans haven’t seen in a decade.
Thanks primarily to a long run of excellence by Sherando, the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple, presented annually by The Winchester Star to the best Winchester/Frederick County football team, has spent the majority of that decade in a trophy case in Stephens City.
The Apple Cup, as it is affectionately called by most folks, has spent 8 of the last 10 full seasons (it was not awarded last year because COVID-19 split seasons) at Sherando. Only Millbrook (2010 and 2016) has been able to wrest the trophy away from the Warriors in that span.
But neither Sherando or Millbrook will have the Apple Cup in their possession after this season is finished. And we won’t know where it will reside until the final week of the regular season.
It’s been awhile since the usual Handley-James Wood matchup to close the regular season meant more than two rivals squaring off against each other.
But this time, it’s different.
The Colonels and Judges will meet for the first time since 2008 where the winner will take home the Apple Cup. Both teams own victories over the Warriors. The Judges and Sherando have beaten the Pioneers, who will play the Colonels on Oct. 29. (Even if James Wood loses to Millbrook, it can still win the Apple Cup by beating Handley.) That sets up the winner-take-all matchup on Nov. 5 at Kelican Stadium.
We can only hope that clash is as good as the last time the two teams met with the trophy on the line.
On a Halloween Friday, the two squads battled to the final seconds before the Judges prevailed 17-10.
Handley’s defense forced seven turnovers in the game, but it wasn’t until the final one that the outcome was decided.
The Judges (7-1 entering the contest) led 10-0 at the half on a short TD run by Jeremiah Wilson and a field goal by Graham Sharples. The Colonels (8-1 entering the game) rallied to tie it on a one-yard sneak by quarterback Trae Tinsman and a field goal by Andrew Lloyd.
The contest was tied until midway through the final period when Elijah Washington hit Tinsman as he threw and cornerback Brian Tavenner picked off a fluttering pass. On the next play, Wilson (who rushed for 118 yards on a gimpy ankle) ran 22 yards for the game-winning score.
The contest was far from finished. On its final possession starting with 1:25 remaining, James Wood drove 71 yards to the Handley 9 with 13 ticks left. From there, Tinsman’s pass was deflected and Handley’s Geremi Long grabbed it to seal the game.
“I never won anything this big ever in my life,” Wilson said. “I just wanted to touch [the trophy] as much as possible.”
You can bet that the current Colonels and Judges feel pretty excited about the prospects of taking home the trophy. James Wood has never won it since The Star began awarding the Apple Cup in 2003. Handley, a four-time winner, hasn’t had possession of the trophy since 2009.
The contest promises to be a good one with possibly some more implications than the award. Handley (7-0, 3-0) enters Friday’s play against Kettle (7-1, 4-0) as one of the two unbeaten teams in Class 4 Northwestern District play. The Colonels (5-2, 2-1) have only fallen to the Cougars in district action.
Depending what happens tonight and next week, the Handley-James Wood contest very well could decide some playoff seedings and possibly even the district title.
Regardless, the game will feature two very good teams with two dynamic stars.
Handley’s Stephen Daley has cracked the 1,000-yard mark rushing and entered Friday’s action averaging more than 12 yards per carry. He’s scored 17 rushing TDs. The Kent State recruit also leads the area in sacks and has a defensive touchdown.
James Wood’s receiver and defensive back Jaden Ashby leads the area with 120 points, having scored touchdowns rushing (7), receiving (8), on kickoff and punt returns (4) and on defense (1).
Both have blazing speed when they get in the open field. Both have excellent teammates who are also threats.
Football fans have a lot to look forward to on Nov. 5.
How about those apples?
