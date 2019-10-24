Since 2003, The Winchester Star has awarded the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple trophy, affectionately known as the Apple Cup by area football players.
The award goes to the Winchester-Frederick County school which amasses the best record in contests among themselves and usually this is decided in a head-to-head collision during the final week of the regular season with a winner celebrating on the field with the trophy.
Note the word “usually.”
With a new schedule in the Class 4 Northwestern District this season, that may not be the case.
And judging from the inquiries we are receiving, it's time to go over the scenarios of how things could play out this fall.
In most seasons one of the four schools eligible — Sherando, Millbrook, Handley or James Wood — usually will take the trophy outright by winning all of its three matchups against its area foes.
Most recently, it's come down to the Sherando-Millbrook winner in the regular season's final game. That's what happened last fall when the Warriors topped the Pioneers in the finale.
But as of this fall, Sherando and Millbrook are no longer playing in a finale. The two teams actually met in Week 5, with the Pioneers winning 42-31.
In most years, that likely would put the Warriors out of contention for retaining the crown.
Note the word “most.”
In Week 7, Handley defeated Millbrook 21-13. And a week later, Sherando knocked off the Judges 34-31 in overtime. The Warriors had also defeated James Wood in the season opener for both teams.
You see what we have here. All four local teams have lost a game against each other so far.
Sherando has finished 2-1 and the other three teams can do no better than that mark. The winner now is going to be determined by how James Wood fares in games against Millbrook and Handley to close the season, but the Colonels can't win the Apple Cup.
Strange, right.
Here's the rules associated with the award in relations of a tie.
In the case of a two-way tie, head-to-head record determines the Apple Cup winner. In the case of a three-way tie involving the defending champion, the trophy stays with that champ. In the case involving a three-way that doesn't involve the defending champ, the team with the greatest point differential in the three games takes the trophy.
Here's how all of that applies to this year's crown.
Sherando is 2-1 with wins over James Wood and Handley. Therefore if there's a two-way tie with either the Colonels or Judges, the Warriors are the winners based on those those head-to-head victories.
Millbrook could still take the Apple Cup, but needs some help from the Colonels. The Pioneers must defeat James Wood in Game 9 and then hope the Colonels knock off Handley the following week. That would give both Millbrook and Sherando 2-1 records and the Pioneers get the edge in head-to-head competition. If James Wood defeats Millbrook, the Apple Cup goes to Sherando.
If both Millbrook and Handley defeat James Wood, then that creates a three-way tie. And since Sherando is the defending champion, the Apple Cup stays in Stephens City.
Over the years, editorial editor Adrian O'Connor has done a commendable job being there on the field to present the Apple Cup to the winner on the final week of the season.
In all likelihood, that won't happen. In the final week of the regular season, Sherando plays at Kettle Run and Millbrook hosts Culpeper County on Nov. 8. A day later, Handley hosts James Wood in a game that could decide the Apple Cup winner, but that neither team can win.
It's all pretty complicated, but you have to look on the bright side with this season.
There is nothing better for area football to have the local rivalry games competitive. Right now, the Winchester-Frederick County teams are a combined 20-8 overall, with four of those losses coming against each other.
Here's to seeing a scrap for the Apple Cup every fall.
We're sure area football fans would fine that “A-Peeling.”
