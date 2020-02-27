Last year around this time, it wasn't very good to be a Millbrook High School boys' basketball player.
After finishing second in the Class 4 Northwestern District's regular season, the Pioneers opened the district tournament against James Wood.
Not only had the Colonels failed to win a game during the regular season, they had been absolutely pummeled by Millbrook. The Pioneers throttled James Wood by 35 points in their first meeting and crushed them by 45 points in the final meeting, which was a little more than a week before the district tournament clash.
So obviously, Millbrook (18-4 at the time) was a huge favorite against the Colonels (0-21).
But a funny thing happened. James Wood played an inspired game and Millbrook struggled. The result was a 52-42 overtime win for the Colonels that ended the Pioneers' season.
Some called it the greatest upset in area history. Some went as far as saying it was the biggest upset in state basketball history.
Being on the wrong side of such a result certainly stings and it sticks with you, especially when you're coming back for another season.
Fast forward a little more than a year and the Pioneers are playing their first win-or-go-home game since that loss to James Wood.
Having won the district regular-season and tournament titles, Millbrook entered Tuesday's clash with Loudoun Valley with a state tournament berth on the line in the Region 4C semifinals.
Down four points with a minute to go, the Pioneers scored the game's last seven points to win 53-50 to pull out the victory.
After a year of dealing with naysayers, you couldn't blame the Millbrook players for being excited at securing the program's first state berth since 2013.
“I think a lot of people doubted us,” said senior Ben Oates, who scored 11 points against Loudoun Valley. “A lot of people didn't think we were going to make it this far, especially after last year losing to James Wood in the first round. That was really embarrassing. For this year this group of guys, we've been playing together — most of the senior class — since around fourth grade in AAU and stuff. It definitely means a lot.”
It's funny how a devastating loss can be the impetus for future success. The University of Virginia became the only No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose to a No. 16 seed in 2018. A year later, the Cavaliers were holding up the championship trophy.
Suffering a huge upset loss can be a bitter pill to swallow or it can be used as motivation.
Oates said that he and his teammates chose the latter.
“Definitely, we all worked hard over the summer,” Oates said. “We had only two or three returners that really played and got minutes. For everyone else, we were really trying to prove that we can play and that we're better than everyone else.”
First-year Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs, the program's JV coach in 2019, has spent this season emphasizing the program's goals.
“We just try to keep checking off those boxes,” Grubbs said. “We're not looking at the past. We're focusing on the present as much as we can and trying to prepare ourselves for what's ahead as much as we can.”
But Grubbs knows that the past has motivated his team.
“It sits with them,” he said. “Basketball players are human and they take from it. They didn't want their season to end [Tuesday]. I think that's what motivates them.”
Oates says a sense of togetherness defines the squad. Five different players scored at least six points against Loudoun Valley.
“We all know we can call each other out if someone is doing things that is bad for the team,” Oates said. “We all trust in each other. We all know that we can score and do things. Tonight we played good team basketball and that was one of our best games all year for sure.”
And regardless of what happened in Thursday's regional final at Loudoun County, the Pioneers know they'll be playing somewhere in the Class 4 quarterfinals on March 6. Being one of the final eight teams with a shot for a state title is a big accomplishment.
Being a Millbrook basketball player is a pretty good thing these days. Hard times can bring good times.
