Wrestlers are some of the most dedicated athletes in high school sports.
While the counterparts in other sports can go out and grab pizza with their friends during their seasons, wrestlers know that a slice of pepperoni is probably going to cost them either at weigh-in or in the gym as they work off the extra calories.
That takes the kind of discipline and dedication that many of us who are more than a few pounds overweight will never understand.
To do it you have to love it. And you have to believe it’s tough to give it up once high school is complete.
The options collegiately are limited, but now at least there’s one more.
With Shenandoah University’s announcement Monday, there will be another option at the Division III level for wrestlers to continue their high school careers.
Shenandoah became the 109th Division III school with a men’s wrestling program. The Hornets will start competition next year with the goal of having 30-35 team members the 2021-2022 season.
To borrow from the sport, this is a double-leg takedown. It’s a win-win on many levels.
Obviously, this is a great opportunity for high school wrestlers in a region where the sport is thriving.
Winchester is about three hours down the road from Penn State University, the center of the college wrestling world right now. The Nittany Lions have won eight of the last nine national championships under legendary wrestler and coach Cael Sanderson.
While he can recruit nationally, 15 wrestlers on last year’s roster came from Pennsylvania. While part of this probably has to do with the fact that Division I schools can only offer 9.9 scholarships to split up among its wrestlers and those are likely to go to out of state recruits, it does speak to the amount of talent in Pennsylvania.
Anyone who likes the sport should attend the Pennsylvania high school state championships (PIAA) in Hershey just once to see that passion.
States like Ohio also have a deep talent pool and Virginia certainly is no slouch. Our area alone has two wrestlers — Dylan Whisman (Missouri) and John Borst (Virginia Tech) — on Division I powers. You bet there’s talent strong enough to compete at Division III.
In addition to offering another sport (it’s 22nd), Shenandoah also benefits in an area where many of us wouldn’t really think about — enrollment.
How much really could 35 males help? A lot.
Many small liberal arts schools are turning to sports to help their enrollments, especially with males, whose national enrollment numbers are down. According to SU’s 2018-2019 enrollment figures, only a third (1,275) of its 3,817 students were males.
At SU, tuition is roughly $16,000 per term, depending on your major and the fees associated with that major.
Division III athletes receive no scholarships — though often there are tuition breaks offered — and often pay the bulk of their tuition.
With wrestling, these tuition fees will cover the bulk of cost to starting up the program. SU already has an excellent facility in the Wilkins Center for matches. They have a practice facility available at Shingleton Gymnasium. The main costs are mats, uniforms, staff and travel.
Aside from the numbers, this is a benefit to the wrestling community.
Area wrestlers know if they excel there’s a place close to home where they can continue to compete.
Area coaches and youth programs will benefit from future camps associated with the program, like so many SU sports already offer.
And maybe as former Strasburg coach Matt Wood suggested, the VHSL will look at SU as a possible site for future championships. The Wilkins Center blows away some of the facilities recently used by the VHSL.
In the end, this is better than hitting a spladle. SU has hit on a big move.
Sherando coach Brian Kibler put it best: “The more you see it, the more you’re around it, and the higher level you’re around, the better it is for your area.”
