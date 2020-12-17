Big numbers
In sports, we always say that the numbers don’t lie.
It’s easy to measure production against other players and certainly that’s important on the field and especially off the field when contract talks start to percolate.
Based on the statistics, you’d think Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith isn’t having a great season. In his short time on the field, some numbers suggest he’s having one of the worst NFL seasons of his career, which began all of the way back in 2005 with the San Francisco 49ers.
His quarterback rating (79.0) is the worst it’s been since 2007. You’re talking about a guy who twice had ratings that topped 104, including a career-best 104.7 in 2017, which is not that long ago.
Those aren’t the only numbers that are down. His yards per attempt (6.5) are the lowest it has been since 2009. His yards per completion (9.7) are the lowest it has been since 2007 and are under 10.4 for only the second time in his career. His yards per game (202) are his worst since 2012.
Smith, who is making an inspiring return from a gruesome injury in 2018, hasn’t thrown more than one touchdown pass in any of his appearances this season. In fact, he has more interceptions (6) than TD passes (4) and he’s been sacked 19 times.
According to ESPN’s quarterback rating system, Smith is currently last (33rd) among the starting quarterbacks ranked. Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, who has been benched, and Sam Darnold of the winless New York Jets have better ratings on ESPN’s scale than Smith.
Yet out of all that stats and analysis, there’s one number that stands out about Smith since he’s taken over as a starter — Washington is 4-1.
Yes, Washington has won Smith’s last four starts and finds itself leading the NFC East with a 6-7 record. That is something that seemed to be the farthest thing from anyone’s mind just four weeks prior when Washington was coming off a tough 30-27 loss to mediocre Detroit in Smith’s first start and fell to 2-7.
Since then, it’s been a different story. Thanks in a big part to an improving young defense, Washington has been competitive every week. The defense has allowed just 14.3 points per game during the winning streak and contributed a pair of touchdowns last week as Washington overcame Smith’s calf injury late in the first half to beat San Francisco 23-15.
With Smith starting, Washington isn’t exactly ringing up the scoreboard like a pinball machine, but the offense is capable of holding onto the ball for more than three plays at a time, which wasn’t always the case this season. Sustaining drives gives the defense a chance to rest.
History says you don’t have to rack up huge numbers at quarterback to be a winner. Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl with Brad Johnson. Baltimore took a ring with Trent Dilfer. Heck, even Peyton Manning was more of a game manager in his final Super Bowl winning season with Denver.
More importantly, it seems Washington players have faith in Smith and that means a lot.
He’s earned it coming back from an injury that could have took his leg and his life. He’s also earned it over the course of a long career.
Smith has been there and done that. He has a 98-67-1 record as a starter, including 50-26-0 in the previous five seasons in Kansas City before he came to Washington.
Maybe no game showed his mettle more than against unbeaten Pittsburgh two weeks ago. Washington rallied from a 14-3 halftime deficit against the Steelers. With the score tied at 17-17 late, Smith led a drive that led to the go-ahead field goal. And after a Steelers turnover, all but 17 seconds was milked off the clock before another field goal finished off a 23-17 win.
It’s pretty evident that while the defense is flourishing, Washington needs Smith on the field. Despite the injury last week, he seems like a probable starter on Sunday against tough Seattle (9-4). Washington is a 5.5-point underdog.
It will likely be a favorite as the regular-season ends with Carolina (4-9) and Philadelphia (4-8-1). Washington must avoid a tie against the Giants (5-8) in the division, since New York has a 2-0 edge in head-to-head meetings.
With Smith at quarterback, you’d have to think Ron Rivera’s crew feels confident. Some numbers mean more than others.
