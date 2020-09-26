‘Brian’s Song’
As a youngster, I was ravenous about sports — all kinds, all of the time.
And unlike the overload we have these days, there were no cable channels to get it.
You’d have to wait all week long to get to the weekend to see your favorite players in live action.
So imagine a youngster’s excitement when he heard that a movie about football would be coming on television in the fall of 1971.
The movie was called “Brian’s Song” and it had something to do with the Chicago Bears. Even someone who had a steady diet of Washington Redskins games on the weekend knew a little bit about the Bears at that time. You had seen the maniacal middle linebacker Dick Butkus and knew about a phenomenal running back named Gale Sayers.
Sayers was going to be one of the main subjects of the movie. Butkus and several other Bears had cameo roles, too.
So as a naive youngster, I expected to see a film that had lots of cool football highlights and not much else. As anyone who has viewed it will tell you, boy was I wrong.
The movie explored the relationship between Sayers and teammate Brian Piccolo, a player who was a mystery to me. They both came out of college after playing in the fall of 1964.
Sayers, “The Kansas Comet,” was drafted in the first round and had Hall of Fame talent, while Wake Forest grad Piccolo (who actually led the nation in rushing and scoring as a senior) had to scrap to stay on the roster. In fact, Piccolo did not get drafted by the NFL or AFL in 1965 and had to spend a year on the Bears’ taxi squad (something the film didn’t portray).
The movie paired together two excellent actors in the main roles, Billy Dee Williams as Sayers and James Caan as Piccolo. Jack Warden, one of my favorite character actors of all-time, had the part of Bears coach and owner George Halas.
While there were plenty of real highlights incorporated, this film was obviously about a lot more than football.
While taking a few creative liberties, it chronicled the building friendship between two players who were different in many ways aside from their skin color.
Sayers fought his way out of an Omaha, Neb., ghetto and was a bit of an introvert. Piccolo grew up well off in Florida and was gregarious and a joker.
In the highly charged times where civil rights were at the forefront of the nation, together they formed a friendship that erased the lines. When the two became the first interracial roommates in 1967, their friendship deepened.
And that’s what made the movie great and its end so difficult to take. Piccolo was diagnosed with cancer during the 1969 season and would die in the summer of 1970 at the age of 26.
Sayers, who received the Halas Most Courageous Player Award after returning from a serious knee injury to lead the league in rushing in 1969, gave an emotional speech at the award ceremonies shortly before Piccolo died. In it he said Piccolo deserved the honor and delivered the lines, “I love Brian Piccolo, and I’d like all of you to love him, too. And tonight, when you hit your knees, please ask God to love him.”
As a youngster, I remember the tears streaming down my face. Apparently, I’m not alone as “Brian’s Song” was voted one of the top “guy-cry” films ever made.
After seeing the movie, I remember tracking down a paperback copy of Sayers’ autobiography, “I Am Third,” because “Brian’s Song” was based on a chapter in the book. The title of that book describes Sayers’ approach to life, “The Lord is first, my friends are second and I am third.”
I remember that sounded pretty wise and my respect deepened for one of the greatest backs I had ever seen.
Gale Sayers died on Wednesday at the age of 77. Dementia had dogged him for several years.
His highlight reel is still one of the most entertaining out there, but Sayers will live on forever also because of “Brian’s Song,” voted one of the best made-for-television movies ever made.
Now nearly 40 years after its release and in these charged times, maybe another generation should give it a view.
In 2020, this is a good cry we all could use.
