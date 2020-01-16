“If you ain't trying to cheat a little, you ain't likely to win much.”
Richard Petty, NASCAR's “King,” said that way back in 1972 about his sport.
Around that time, a movie entitled “The Honkers” came out. James Coburn's character Lew Lathrop, an aging rodeo rider, had the motto, “If you ain't cheatin,' you ain't tryin.'
Petty is often credited with that shortened version, which has become sort of a mantra for NASCAR. Pushing the limit of the rules (and often a little over) is sort of a badge of honor in the sport.
But as we see now, the good ole boys in the garage aren't the only ones taking “cheatin'” to new levels in sport.
Two managers and a general manager are out of baseball jobs in the past week thanks to a cheating scam at stealing signs.
How much it helped is under debate, but certainly the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox thought enough of it to serve some purpose. And each of those teams have won a World Series over the past three years and the Astros came a few outs from winning another this past season.
To recap, the Astros came up with an interesting mix of high- and low-tech systems to alert their hitters on what pitches were coming.
Using the center-field camera shot, which is pretty much 95 percent of any broadcast, the Astros would peer in to the signals put down by the catcher. Once deciphered, the Astros had a trashcan in the dugout. If their hitters heard someone banging on the can, they knew an off-speed pitch was coming. Silence meant a fastball.
While hitting a baseball is still the hardest thing in sport, knowing what was coming certainly couldn't hurt. No it isn't as easy as “Bull Durham” made it look when a hitter knew what pitch was called, but any help you can get when you have roughly 0.4 seconds to hit a 90 mph fastball can be an advantage.
Then Astros bench coach Alex Cora is credited with coming up with the system. He took it to Boston when he was named manager there.
What all of these people must not have considered was that they'd get caught. While they may have been sworn to silence, how long really can an everyday roster of 25 players, which expands to 40 near the end of the regular season, keep that secret?
The baseball powers learned nothing from the American mafia. While taking the oath of “omerta,” members of the mob began to turn on each other when faced with jail time. If you've seen the movie “Goodfellas,” you know what happens when a mob boss is worried when someone will squeal to the authorities.
Obviously, the Astros didn't think this through very well. In baseball, you trade players. And if you think one of those guys is going to keep silent while you're doing the same thing to his new team, that is very wishful thinking. Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers spilled the beans.
Cora, Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have now gone to sports jail for their transgressions. It could be a life sentence.
Of course, they are not the only ones incarcerated.
That prison is overcrowded. Try athletes like Lance Armstrong, Ben Johnson, Marion Jones, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Jose Canseco, Alex Rodriguez, Tom Brady and Gaylord Perry. Add Bill Belichick, boxing trainer Panama Lewis, Little Leaguer Danny Almonte and runner Rosie Ruiz to a list that could stretch a lot longer. Even the Spanish Paralympic basketball team got caught cheating in 2000.
When I was little, I remember an old cartoon where the character Droopy said, “Cheaters never win.”
Looking at that list of names, it's hard to say those folks didn't benefit to the tune of big contracts or championship rings.
But like the previously mentioned mob guys, they always seem to get caught. Even NASCAR now is disqualifying cars for cheatin.'
Darrell Waltrip, another racing legend, may have put it best when he got caught (along with A.J. Foyt and Dave Marcis) using nitrous oxide during Daytona 500 qualifying in 1976.
“If you don't cheat, you look like an idiot,” Waltrip started. “If you cheat and don't get caught, you look like a hero. If you cheat and get caught, you look like a dope. Put me where I belong.”
