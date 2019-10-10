Chicken feathers
You could see it coming after another embarrassing loss on Sunday.
Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden was “Dead Man Walking” after a 33-7 whipping at the hands of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
With an 0-5 start, Gruden was going to get the guillotine at some point during the season. His blessing is he doesn’t have to go through the frustration of watching this group play 11 more games.
Gruden may not have been the best coach in the NFL. Certainly he’s no Bill Belichick, but he’s not the worst either.
The old saying goes that you “can’t make chicken salad out of chicken feathers” (you probably know the expletive version a little better). For most football coaches this is the case — you need exceptional talent to compete each week.
And to that extent, he hasn’t exactly had the best of help from the Redskins’ front office. Bruce Allen has been around for a decade and maybe that’s a correlation. During his tenure (including this year), Washington is 59-89-1. Four of those nine seasons have ended with 10 losses or more and the ’Skins are well on the way to another one.
Gruden made it obvious that he wasn’t exactly enamored with all of the personnel decisions made by the front office.
When he was with the New England Patriots, Bill Parcells famously said, “If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.”
It’s pretty obvious that Gruden didn’t get to pick the ingredients all of the time.
“At the end of the day, if you’re not the GM, you have to accept the fact that you don’t get everything you want,” Gruden said earlier this week after his firing. “You accept the players given to you. I had input in some areas, but there are some major issues there.”
One of those issues manifested itself in the last draft. Knowing that quarterback Alex Smith wouldn’t be back this season after suffering a gruesome broken leg last year, the Redskins signed veteran Case Keenum to join Colt McCoy (also coming off of an injury) in camp.
But they also chose to select Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the draft. Haskins is a physical presence, has a big arm and potential, but he’s not always the most precise passer, which you can’t get away with in the NFL.
Rumors are that Gruden didn’t want Haskins. You can’t blame him. Owners and fans inevitably want the first-round guy to play, most often sooner than they’re ready. Gruden knew Haskins, like most first-rounders, would struggle initially and that’s not exactly a good thing for a coach who started the season on the hot seat.
Quarterbacks are difference makers. Smith had the Redskins 6-3 before he was injured and the team is 1-11 since.
The Redskins’ offensive woes don’t stop there. They have to rely on over-the-hill Adrian Peterson at running back, a collection of wide receivers that nobody has really heard of and a talented tight end (Jordan Reed) who is always hurt. And All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is in a season-long holdout.
Defensively, the Redskins have not lived up to the preseason hype. They are 28th in yards allowed (407.2), 30th in points allowed (30.2), and tied for 30th as opponents are converting 56 percent of third down plays.
The combination of youth and veterans aren’t working. Free-agent pickups haven’t changed anything.
Nothing seems to be working right now and even with a home in the mediocre NFC East the future doesn’t look bright no matter who is tabbed as the next coach.
Dan Snyder will still be the team’s owner and Allen, the son of former Redskins coaching legend George Allen, seems to have nine lives (sort of like former Wizards GM Ernie Grunfeld) to keep his career alive. Snyder now has canned nine coaches in 20 seasons.
The sad thing is this season is pretty much over for one of the most dedicated group of fans. Well, there’s always the Nats and the Caps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.