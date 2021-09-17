Cinderella story
Thanks to its own mediocrity, the Washington Football Team has often selected in the top half of the NFL Draft over recent seasons.
The team has mostly gone for defensive players with their highest picks — Chase Young (No. 2 overall in 2020), Daron Payne (No. 13 in 2018), Jonathan Allen (No. 17 in 2017) and Jamin Davis (No. 19 in 2021).
Four times since the 2012 draft, the team has selected offensive players in the first round — Robert Griffin (2012), Brandon Scherff (2015), Josh Doctson (2016) and Dwayne Haskins (2019).
How’d that work out? We’re guessing 25 percent isn’t a good batting average for first-rounders. Scherff is the only one of those offensive players still left with the team.
And while all of the defensive guys are still there and the unit as a whole has a great reputation, the defense hasn’t helped Washington have a winning season for the past four years. In fact, Washington’s best record since 2013 is 9-7, which is one of two winning regular seasons in that time period.
What we’re saying here is that while there are a lot of draft experts, certainly they can’t hit it out of the park on every try. For all of the measurables they take at pre-draft workouts, for all of the film they watch, they can miss horribly.
We all know that every NFL team could have selected Tom Brady (fifth round) and Joe Montana (third round), but passed.
What’s crazy now for Washington is that an undrafted guy who was taking math classes this time last season may now be the key to the team’s success this campaign.
Taylor Heinicke was a 27-year old and taking math classes at his alma mater Old Dominion when Washington coach Ron Rivera called last December. Heinicke had bounced around with four NFL teams, including Rivera’s Carolina Panthers, and couldn’t even see the field in the shortened 2020 XFL season.
Heinicke became sort of a cult hero after playing better than Haskins and gave an admirable performance in a playoff loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs.
While his play was surprising, it certainly wasn’t enough to warrant faith as an NFL starter. Washington brought in veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in the offseason to provide his “Fitzmagic” for a struggling offense.
The magic lasted less than two quarters in a season-opening loss against the Chargers when Fitzpatrick was injured.
So Thursday night, Heinicke made his second career regular-season start as Washington faced a huge division clash against the New York Giants. A loss and an 0-2 start would have been devastating for a team with high hopes.
But after a rough couple of early series, Heinicke looked like an NFL veteran. With his team trailing 26-20, he’d fire an incredible touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones to give Washington the lead. And after a poor throw on an interception that helped the Giants retake the lead, Heinicke would lead a methodical drive that set up a game-winning field goal, which thanks to an offsides penalty on the Giants Dustin Hopkins got to try twice in the 30-29 thriller.
When you look at the numbers, Heinicke’ was outstanding — 34 of 46 passes completed, 336 yards and two scores with the one interception. Maybe more impressively, he completed 6 of 8 on the final drive, none going for more than nine yards. He beat the Giants with singles instead of trying to hit a home run after his mistake put his team behind.
Teammates praised Heinicke after the game as being “cool,” and “prepared for his moment” following the game. Another teammate called him “a winner.”
Those are certainly interesting descriptive terms for someone that scouts thought was too small (6-foot-1) and didn’t have a powerful enough arm to play in the NFL.
Whether this Cinderella story has a happy ending we’ll have to see. Fitzpatrick is supposed to miss six to eight weeks with a hip injury. Heinicke certainly has the opportunity to keep Fitzpatrick on the bench when he is healthy.
But a day after the vaunted defense gave up 391 yards (and benefited from a dropped TD pass), Washington fans had to wake up Friday morning and feel a little more hopeful about the season.
They can thank a guy no one really believed in for that.
