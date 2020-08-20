“What does not kill me will make me stronger.”
Most of us have heard that phrase in some variation over the years. It's credited to German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who had the words published way back in 1888.
Nietzsche's words serve as encouragement and a way to cope when hard times set upon us. We certainly hope we will emerge as better people and in better situations in the future.
That thought builds upon on the nature of the human spirit — the willingness to climb back upon that horse after life bucks us off.
And sometimes it's taken to extremes.
Evel Knievel made a career of getting back up and performing again after what seemed like more crashes than perfect jumps on his motorcycle. The Guinness Book of World Records states that Knievel fractured 433 bones before he quit in 1975. That's a rather dubious record, but it shows how driven the man was to perform.
This past week, we've seen another performer come to the forefront.
It's been nearly two years since Washington quarterback Alex Smith has played a down. His career appeared come to a gruesome end as he was hit by Houston's Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt on Nov. 18, 2018. His leg bent in a manner that could make even the strongest of us squeamish.
At one point, doctors thought they might have to amputate Smith's right leg because his shattered tibia was spreading too much infection through his body. That infection could have killed him.
At age 34 and after having banked some big money contracts over the years, you could see where Smith would say enough is enough. Let's worry about trying to walk again.
“When you’re in the hospital and you’re wheelchair-bound and I’m in a walker, you build up a lot of walls in your head as far as what you’ll ever be able to do again,” Smith admitted to reporters on Wednesday.
But thanks to miracle of modern medicine, 17 surgeries and an internal drive most of will never know anything about, Smith is back on the practice field now.
It's been a comeback story chronicled by ESPN and the fact that he is in Ashburn taking snaps and throwing footballs in nothing short of a miracle.
“Ever since I've kind of been on the road to recovery, yeah, [I want to] see what I can do, and knock down those walls."
But there's no guarantee those walls couldn't come crashing down upon Smith. One hit and he could be facing another challenging road to recovery. Coach Ron Rivera admits he is worried about Smith being able to protect himself.
But for Smith, it's a risk he's willing to take and willing to live with the results.
"I’ve got to go out there and get hit,” he said. "I’ve got to go down there and do it and know that my leg is strong enough to take it, from a decision-making standpoint in life not to obviously let that fear dictate my decision making.”
He'll have to battle apparent quarterback of the future Dwayne Haskins to even get onto the field, but he more than anyone knows that a backup is just one play away from that opportunity.
For someone who has overcome so much, you hope Smith has a happy ending.
Years ago, we wanted Bo Jackson to come back from his serious football injury. After a hip replacement, he made it back to Major League Baseball for two seasons, but he obviously wasn't the same player.
He retired at age 32, but his comeback was an inspiration to us all and did nothing to take away from the luster of Jackson being one of, if not the greatest all-around athletes in history.
Maybe Smith can deliver his own feel-good kind of story. Just completing a pass in a regular-season game would be something to celebrate, especially for a franchise that watched Joe Theismann's career end in similar fashion.
Smith has compared his nearly two-year journey to running a marathon and he's close to the finish line.
Hopefully that which could have killed him has made him stronger.
We'd love to see him cross that finish line.
