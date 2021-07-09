Over the years in this space, we have taken the opportunity to point out some things that we thought the Virginia High School League could improve upon.
So, it’s only fair to issue some praise to the VHSL for getting things right, too.
And certainly this past athletic season presented maybe the biggest challenge that the organization has ever faced.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring sports season in 2020 and left severe doubt whether anything would be played in the 2020-21 academic year. That doubt deepened when Virginia (unlike some surrounding states) decided to postpone its fall season.
Navigating the health concerns, politics and the desires of the athletes couldn’t have been easy.
But in September, the VHSL came up with a plan to get students the opportunity to play condensed schedules with the opportunity to compete for state titles in its “Championships +1” format.
Winter season would start in December and finish in late February. The previously postponed fall schedule would commence in late February and finish in April and the spring schedule would start in April and finish by the end of June.
It sounded simple enough, but there was plenty that could go wrong, especially with no control over what mandates could come from the Centers For Disease Control and Richmond. In fact, it took an executive order from Gov. Ralph Northam in late October before the VHSL plan officially could be put into action.
And even with the go-ahead, there were no guarantees.
With health concerns, some school districts chose not to play at all. Others, like Handley and Clarke County, chose to delay the starts of their winter VHSL seasons. Frederick County schools chose in most sports to play their own schedules until the start of the spring season.
All of these sports had to be played with safety protocols in place and with restrictions on who could and could not attend.
And unlike in years past, making the regional finals did not guarantee a team a spot in the state tournament. Only the four regional winners advanced to the state level, meaning the state rounds started with the semifinals.
And for most team competitions, the title games were held at the home of a predetermined regions, either Region A/B or Region C/D. Usually those contests were held at neutral sites, but this decision made sure fewer teams had to travel during the pandemic.
That benefited a pair of local teams who made it to the finals. Handley hosted the Class 4 boys’ basketball title game in at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Feb. 20 and Clarke County garnered the Class 2 girls’ soccer championship on June 23.
Both of those games were played in different atmospheres. The basketball crowd was limited to parents only. You can only wonder how loud and how much of an advantage the runner-up Judges would have had if crowd restrictions had been a little more lenient.
The Eagles benefited from having several hundred fans in the stands for their 4-0 state championship victory over Radford.
From what we saw of state competition, events ran about as smoothly as possible. Probably a big part of that is that athletic directors know how to run their own facilities when they are hosting things. They have people in place who have been doing the same jobs and providing the same things for the fans for years.
But for a world in which there seems to be more people complaining than not, we haven’t heard a lot of negativity about anything and the VHSL should be proud. Sure some schools had to deal with outbreaks (we had three), but the majority of news was positive.
Certainly, the athletes weren’t complaining because they got that final opportunity to compete with their teammates one final season. They had seen how things could go horribly wrong the previous April.
Hopefully, it’s back to business as usual this fall and their will be no more restrictions to worry about.
We’re sure the VHSL folks will take normal, but they proved they know how to get through a tough year. And that's worth some praise.
