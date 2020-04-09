Different feelings
For the first time that I can remember, I won’t be inside a church to celebrate Easter this Sunday.
Sure, my family and I will watch an online service. The scripture, sermon and hymns probably won’t vary to any major degree, but it just won’t be the same. There’s a certain strength in being united in fellowship with those who share a common belief.
Sitting in my La-Z-Boy, instead of the church pew just doesn’t feel right.
In pondering this, it reminds me how many of us feel about sports, which often have been compared to religion given the fervor of the fans.
There’s something special about rooting for one cause. It brings people together that may only have that one thing in common. And even if it’s only for a couple of hours once a week, that’s a good thing.
But in these crazy times brought about by COVID-19, there’s no realistic timetable for when those feelings will return.
About the closest thing to live competition we have right now is the battle on the toilet paper aisle at the grocery store.
And that scrap, much like watching endless hours of classics, isn’t cutting it for sports fans.
“For a large segment of our country, we live and die on sports,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a television interview this week. “We consume an enormous amount of it.”
And that diet is severely lacking right now. It’s one thing to know that you’ll have to do without your favorite food for a little while. This virus has put us on a month-long fast with no end in sight.
Right now the in-season major sports leagues are grasping at straws trying to figure out how to return to action in some timely fashion, while keeping the athletes safe.
Some of those ideas include playing in empty stadiums. Major League Baseball is even considering playing all of its games in Arizona in the summer, something akin to pitching and catching in an oven nearly every night.
The NHL and NBA can’t figure out whether they want to play more regular season games or go straight to the playoffs if they can resume.
Regardless, all of these leagues are going to have to take at least a couple of weeks just for the players to get back into some semblance of playing shape.
Sports such as golf or auto racing could start immediately, but the schedules are so messed up right now it’s hard to tell when and where things are going to be played. The Masters, touted as the “tradition like no other,” is set for November, instead of April. The British Open is completely canceled, something that has previously taken world wars to do.
And when things do resume, how long will it take for things to return to normal?
It certainly appears it’s going to be awhile before fans are let back into stadiums, tracks and courses. And when they are allowed back will social distancing criteria apply? Does a high-five get you thrown out of the ballpark?
Like dealing with this virus right now, there are so many unknowns.
But we need things to get going in the right direction.
While we dwell on the major sports, there’s an awful lot of youngsters who aren’t playing Little League, soccer or any other competition this summer. High school teams can’t work out together to get ready for the fall.
That is not a good thing.
And imagine if we get to the fall and football season is in jeopardy. That’s a nightmare scenario.
I once worked for a newspaper editor many years ago who classified sports as entertainment and not “real news.” Opinions have probably changed a little since then, but there’s no doubt that being entertained is a key component to sports.
“Just having something to cheer for, something to get excited about, we need that again,” Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban said recently. “We need that across the world.”
And for awhile, we’re probably going to have to accept that some things are going to feel a little different for the future.
Let’s pray that one day soon we can be together again.
