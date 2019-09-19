In 2016, the state's two Division I football teams got new coaches.
Virginia Tech, sputtering at the end of Frank Beamer's outstanding career, went for Justin Fuente, who had turned a historically awful Memphis program into a winner.
Virginia, which had just one winning season since 2008, opted for the more established Bronco Mendenhall, who had spent the previous 11 (winning) seasons at Brigham Young.
The gregarious Fuente got off to a fantastic start, going 10-4 in his first season.
Mendenhall, probably never someone called the life of the party, went 2-10.
Fuente went 9-4 the next season and Mendenhall was 6-7.
If you had based your assessment of the two coaches and their programs on those two seasons, you'd have to say that the Hokies made the best choice. Fuente, whose personality was key in getting Sherando's Dylan Rivers to change his oral commitment from Penn State to the Hokies, seemed like the guy who could win over the best high school players in the state.
Mendenhall was more business-like in his approach. Forget flash, Mendenhall was all about establishing a system and a program. To a high school kid, that might sound a little boring.
Now just two years later, maybe the tortoise is starting to pull away from the hare.
Mendenhall's Cavaliers certainly appear this season to have benefited from his steady pace. After Saturday's thrilling 31-24 victory over Florida State, the Cavaliers are now ranked 21st in the country and have solidified their status as the favorite to win the ACC's Coastal Division for the first time ever.
The victory, just U.Va.'s fourth in 18 games against the Seminoles, improved the Cavaliers to 3-0 for the first time since 2005. Coupled with a solid 30-14 victory over Pittsburgh (which gave Penn State fits last week), Virginia's season looks to be very promising.
Virginia Tech is off to a 2-1 start, but even the most fervent of Hokies fans must admit that it's not the kind of beginning that instills confidence in a big season.
Virginia Tech fell 35-28 to Boston College in the season-opener, the same Eagles team that was thumped 48-24 by historically awful Kansas last week. In their two wins, the Hokies didn't exactly blow fledgling Old Dominion (31-17) and FCS Furman (24-17) off the field. The Paladins actually led 14-3 at the half last week.
The interesting thing is that while Virginia looks to be getting better and Virginia Tech looks to be trending downward (the Hokies were 6-7 last year) is that the Cavaliers are doing it with players that aren't exactly the darlings of the recruiting gurus.
According to 24/7 Sports, Virginia has landed just one four-star recruit over the past four recruiting classes, that one in the 2019 class. The Cavaliers' classes have been ranked 63rd (2016), 58th (2017), 59th (2018) and 39th (2019) over that time period.
Fuente has landed 20 four-star recruits over the same period. The Hokies classes were ranked 42nd (2016), 26th (2017), 24th (2018) and 26th (2019).
While Fuente appears to be winning the recruiting war, especially with the most talented in-state players, Mendenhall looks to be landing the players that best fit his system. Certainly getting transfer quarterback Bryce Perkins has made a monumental impact for the Cavaliers.
Granted it's a small sample size, but Virginia looks to be headed in the right direction.
And just using the eye test, the Hokies have some work to do.
Of course the real test between the two rivals will be when they play each other on Nov. 29 at Scott Stadium. The Hokies have won 15 straight, including a 34-31 decision last season in which Virginia fumbled away the ball on its possession in overtime.
Until they end that streak, the Cavaliers really can't lay claim to a successful season.
There are a lot of games between now and November (Virginia is at Notre Dame on Sept. 28) but slow and steady looks pretty good so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.