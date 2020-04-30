Filling the hunger
It’s pretty safe to say that gas station food will not win any James Beard Awards for dining excellence.
But if you’re starving and have no better options, then one of those hot dogs that’s been rolling around on a grill all day looks pretty good. It’s certainly not a t-bone steak, but it will do in the short term.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that’s what sports fans are going to have to stomach in the short term. We’re certainly hungry for some live action and it appears we’re going to have to take what we can get, when we can get it.
NASCAR’s Cup Series will win the race to come back first, announcing Thursday that it will restart its season with a May 17 event at Darlington.
NASCAR will run again at Darlington (a 310-miler) on that Wednesday (May 20), followed by the traditional Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 and then another race at Charlotte (a 300-miler) on May 27.
NASCAR officially has not announced events after that, but if reports are accurate the tight schedule will keep going with the series heading to Martinsville (May 31), Bristol (June 3), Atlanta (June 7) and Homestead (June 14).
That would be eight races in a month, something that hasn’t happened since the beginning of NASCAR’s modern era in 1972. The last time there were that many events came in July of 1969 when the series had a 54-race slate that was dominated by Bobby Isaac (17 wins), David Pearson (11) and Richard Petty (10). (Pearson, the points champion, had an incredible 42 Top-5 finishes in his 51 races that season.)
NASCAR believes it can complete a full 36-race schedule, though when fans will be allowed back into the bleachers is up in the air. IndyCar is looking at a June 6 start.
The PGA appears to be next in line with play starting on June 11. It’s a season that certainly will be different with the PGA Championship, often the last major played, being the first one slated for Aug. 6-9. The Masters, the first major, will be last this year, set for Nov. 12-15. The U.S. Open is slated Sept. 17-20 and the British Open won’t be played at all.
In total, the PGA believes it can complete its 2019-2020 schedule with 36 events. At the least, the first four tournaments, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, will be played without fans. The LPGA is eying the same scenario when it returns on June 18.
Of the major sports leagues, Major League Baseball is the only one that seems to be getting ready for action and if you’re a baseball purist you’re not going to like it. There’s going to be all sorts of gimmicks to try to get in 80 to 100 regular-season games likely between July and the end of October .
No one seems to know how exactly how this is going to be done quite yet.
Earlier this week, the idea was floated to combine both leagues into three 10-team divisions based regionally. They are:
East: N.Y. Yankees, N.Y. Mets, Boston, Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Miami.
Central: Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minnesota, Atlanta, Detroit.
West: L.A. Dodgers, L.A. Angels, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Houston, Seattle.
There’s talk of seven-inning doubleheaders and 12-team playoffs that include four one-game matchups among eight wild-card teams.
It’s a mess, but at least they’re talking about starting. The NBA and NHL doesn’t seem to be making any substantial noise, yet. It will take multiple weeks for players to get back into playing shape.
After last week’s virtual draft, the NFL seems to be cruising along like it’s going to be a normal start, but the league is going over some scenarios in case the season is delayed into October. A schedule announcement is planned for next week.
It certainly isn’t what we’re used to, but thanks to a virus it will have to do. We’ve proven we’re plenty hungry. The NFL Draft’s first night drew a record 15.6 million viewers across ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes, a 37 percent increase over last year.
This year’s diet may have to consist of a lot of things we normally wouldn’t buy, but who wouldn’t kill for a chance to eat a hot dog in the bleachers sometime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.