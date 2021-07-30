Why in the world would you want to be a sports fan these days?
Your allegiance means little to the teams you support. It’s your dollars and the bottom line that your teams are more concerned about than your loyalty.
If you are a Washington Nationals fan, how did you feel Friday morning?
It was reported that your team was dealing away the best pitcher in franchise history and your best all-around player, both All-Stars, to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, a team you have been battling in the NL for years,
But Max Scherzer and Trea Turner weren’t the only ones leaving. Relievers Brad Hand (the closer) and Daniel Hudson also were traded along with Kyle Schwarber, whose power actually pumped a little excitement into the team when it was still actually contending in the NL East.
In return the Nationals got prospects. Makes you want to buy a season ticket, right?
In one day, the Nats effectively ended this season, made the 2019 World Series title a distant memory, and made the future a big question mark.
On the same day, the Washington Wizards dealt nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to the L.A. Lakers. Guess LeBron James and Anthony Davis needed more help after failing to win a title this past season.
Westbrook, along with Bradley Beal, helped make the Wizards watchable. Where are you going to find someone who will give you 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists a night?
And to top Thursday off, the Southeastern Conference, as expected, offered membership to Texas and Oklahoma. The two football programs that are the face of the Big 12 Conference will be a part of a new 16-team SEC. The money will pour in for all sides and the Big 12 will be fortunate to survive.
West Virginia fans must feel really good about being among the eight teams left in the league. Do you think the Mountaineers are looking for a new home?
Where does a fan go?
Let’s point another direction.
Something else happened Thursday, too.
Virginia High School League football programs began practice.
As I watched Clarke County practice for about 40 minutes, the reality of how much of a joy high school sports provide was bolstered once again.
Despite the 85-degree temperatures, Eagles players and coaches were having fun. Not even the gassers at the end of practice could temper the enthusiasm as the team ran through some of the multiple plays that are part of Clarke County’s single-wing offense.
Even though many of the Eagles were exhausted, it was a good kind of tired.
“It was good for me,” Eagles lineman Roger Tapscott said. “I was glad even though it was hard conditioning. We didn’t do that in the spring and that’s a taste of what football should be.”
As Tapscott attests, these players want to be there. They want to do accomplish things together.
They don’t have to worry about how well their jersey is selling or how many bags of popcorn are being bought at the concession stands.
“As soon as all of the games ended, I just wanted to be back on the field with my teammates and my coaches,” said Clarke County quarterback Matthew Sipe, a three-sport standout. “I just wanted to play football. Although I have other sports, and I love my other sports, football is just something different.”
Sipe speaks for many football players, but it could be the same for athletes in any other sport. They appreciate what it takes to be successful and in most cases they have to rely on others to achieve that success.
And while these current athletes can’t be traded from one school to another, they know all of it can be taken away without them having any warning (see COVID-19) and maybe that makes them appreciate the games and the practices even more.
So while the sports world watches as their teams dump their favorite players and look to fill their coffers, there are opportunities to back those that play for the sheer joy of it.
Take advantage of them.
